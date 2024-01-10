Celebrating a Marketing Job Well Done

We’re always proud when our work gets recognition because it means we’re getting out our message and mission to power SMB success. Here’s some of our latest achievements in marketing and advertising.

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The Stevies 2023 American Business Awards

TriNet won four Stevies® from the American Business Awards® for TriNet PeopleForce, our annual conference focused on business resiliency, transformation and innovation. TriNet received a Gold Stevie® Award in the category of B2B Events, a Silver Stevie® in the category of Brand & Experiences, a Silver Stevie® for Conferences & Meetings and a Bronze Stevie® in the category of Customer Engagement.

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The Telly Awards

TriNet received eight prestigious Telly awards, including three golds, for our People Matter campaign. The 44th Annual Telly Awards honors excellence in video and television across all screens and is judged by leaders from video platforms, television, streaming networks and production companies.

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Fast Company’s “Brands That Matter”

Fast Company’s “Brands That Matter” list honors brands that achieved relevance through cultural impact, social engagement, and authentically communicating their missions and ideals. TriNet was recognized in 2022 for its People Matter campaign celebrating the hard-working and diverse employees of our customers.

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Corporate-wide Awards & Recognition

Get highlights about all awards and recognition received by TriNet and our colleagues.

We support your business with award-winning expertise.

Newsweek: America's Greatest Workplaces 2026

Newsweek

America's Greatest Workplaces 2026
Best Companies to Work For Overall 2025 & 2026

US News & World Report

Best Companies to Work For Overall 2025 & 2026
TIME: America's Best Companies 2026

TIME

America's Best Companies 2026
Better Business Bureau (BBB) - Accredited as of 11/04/2025 and issued an A+ rating

Better Business Bureau (BBB)

Accredited as of 11/04/2025 and issued an A+ rating
#1 for Excellence 1000 Index 2024

Newsweek

#1 for Excellence 1000 Index 2024
G2 - Highest User Adoption Summer 2025

G2

Highest User Adoption Summer
G2 - Users Love Us

G2

Users Love Us
The Business Intelligence Group - Excellence in Customer Service Award 2024

The Business Intelligence Group

Excellence in Customer Service Award 2024
TrustRadius Buyer's Choice Award 2026

TrustRadius

Buyer's Choice Award 2026
TrustRadius Top Rated 2025

TrustRadius

Top Rated 2025

HR excellence by the numbers

30+

years in business, founded in 1988 in the San Francisco Bay Area

$70B

payroll processed in 2025*

*This reflects the amount across TriNet PEO and HR Plus solutions
~323,000

worksite employees as of 12/31/25

Contact Us
Get advice and answers from the TriNet team on the HR concerns you face.
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Sales inquiries
Learn how TriNet’s comprehensive HR solutions can help your business. Contact Sales or call 888.874.6388
Contact Sales
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Customer Solution Center
For questions contact: employees@trinet.com 800.638.0461 6AM - 12AM EST, Monday - Friday
Employees@TriNet.com
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Media & PR
Renee Brotherton Vice President, Corporate Communications 925.965.8441
Renee.Brotherton@TriNet.com