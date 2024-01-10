Celebrating a Marketing Job Well Done
We’re always proud when our work gets recognition because it means we’re getting out our message and mission to power SMB success. Here’s some of our latest achievements in marketing and advertising.
The Stevies 2023 American Business Awards
TriNet won four Stevies® from the American Business Awards® for TriNet PeopleForce, our annual conference focused on business resiliency, transformation and innovation. TriNet received a Gold Stevie® Award in the category of B2B Events, a Silver Stevie® in the category of Brand & Experiences, a Silver Stevie® for Conferences & Meetings and a Bronze Stevie® in the category of Customer Engagement.
The Telly Awards
TriNet received eight prestigious Telly awards, including three golds, for our People Matter campaign. The 44th Annual Telly Awards honors excellence in video and television across all screens and is judged by leaders from video platforms, television, streaming networks and production companies.
Fast Company’s “Brands That Matter”
Fast Company’s “Brands That Matter” list honors brands that achieved relevance through cultural impact, social engagement, and authentically communicating their missions and ideals. TriNet was recognized in 2022 for its People Matter campaign celebrating the hard-working and diverse employees of our customers.
Corporate-wide Awards & Recognition
Get highlights about all awards and recognition received by TriNet and our colleagues.
We support your business with award-winning expertise.
Newsweek
US News & World Report
TIME
Better Business Bureau (BBB)
Newsweek
G2
G2
The Business Intelligence Group
TrustRadius
TrustRadius
HR excellence by the numbers
years in business, founded in 1988 in the San Francisco Bay Area
payroll processed in 2025*
worksite employees as of 12/31/25