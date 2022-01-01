Points of Pride: Marketing Awards
We’re always proud when our work gets recognition because it means we’re making it clear that we have a mission to serve our customer. Here’s a little bit about some of our latest achievements in marketing and advertising.
The Stevies® 2021 International Business Awards®
After taking home several American Business Awards Stevies earlier in 2021, we were excited to learn we won five more in the International Business Awards category. Those include a Gold Stevie for our multiple-award-winning TriNet PeopleForce virtual event for SMBs and a Gold Stevie for our PEOPLE MATTER: Humanity campaign.
Global ACE Awards
Our PEOPLE MATTER: Humanity campaign’s objective was to move beyond the somber, anxiety-inducing messaging that was filling the 2020 airwaves and replace it with some much-needed fun and a relatable moment for our SMB audience. So, we were thrilled to take top honors in the 2021 Global ACE Awards. In addition to being named Best in Show, TriNet received awards in the “Broadcast Advertising - TV Campaign” and “Integrated Marketing Campaigns - $1 Million Budget and Over” categories.
The Stevie® Awards
