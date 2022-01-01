Our PEOPLE MATTER: Humanity campaign’s objective was to move beyond the somber, anxiety-inducing messaging that was filling the 2020 airwaves and replace it with some much-needed fun and a relatable moment for our SMB audience. So, we were thrilled to take top honors in the 2021 Global ACE Awards. In addition to being named Best in Show, TriNet received awards in the “Broadcast Advertising - TV Campaign” and “Integrated Marketing Campaigns - $1 Million Budget and Over” categories.