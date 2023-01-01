Keep Your Team on Board and on Budget

Your teachers, administrators and staff expect robust traditional and non-traditional benefits as part of their compensation. TriNet offers HR expertise and access to benefits that help education systems compete for valuable talent.

The Benefits of Benefits Education

true { "first_name": "", "last_name": "", "company": "", "email": "", "phone": "", "title": null, "multi_state": null, "bot": "", "asset_id": "T2304221429", "asset_classification": "", "confemail": "5238" }

Get Our New eGuide

This information is collected and processed pursuant to TriNet’s Privacy Policy.

I consent by electronic signature to be contacted about my request for information including, without limitation, by providing to me information, offers or advertisements by telephone call or text message to the number(s) I have provided on any registration form (including any cellular number) sent using an automatic telephone dialer and/or an artificial or prerecorded voice, and by email and/or live agent. I understand that this consent is not required as a condition of making a purchase. I understand that I can withdraw this consent for offers and advertisements at any time by clicking here to visit the TriNet Communication Preference Center.

In a competitive job market, you can’t ignore employee benefits.

  • Get access to traditional and non-traditional benefits that larger institutions offer
  • Deliver access to benefits that are relevant to your employees
  • Depend on HR expertise and benefits administration best practices to help administer a smooth program

Download our eGuide, How Schools Compete for Talent: The Changing, Challenging World of Employee Benefits.

Get eGuide
Benefits of Benefits Education
©2009-2023 TriNet Group, Inc. All rights reserved.
Terms of Use Privacy Policy Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information