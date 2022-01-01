Thinking about outsourcing your HR? Compare your options.
Outsourcing HR can free you up to focus on your business. But it’s hard to make the right decision when you don’t know what to look for. Get the information you need to make the best decision for your company’s needs.
Get e-Guide
I consent by electronic signature to be contacted about my request for information including, without limitation, by providing to me information, offers or advertisements by telephone call or text message to the number(s) I have provided on any registration form (including any cellular number) sent using an automatic telephone dialer and/or an artificial or prerecorded voice, and by email and/or live agent. I understand that this consent is not required as a condition of making a purchase.
Learn the 5 key considerations for finding the right HR solution.
Discover how to understand value when it comes to:
- Operational experience
- Expertise relevant to your business
- Quality benefits and packages
- Set-up and transition time
- Breadth of personalized support
Download our eGuide, Finding Value in Outsourced HR: Make the Right Decision for Your Business.
Full-Service HR Solutions
HR Consulting Expertise
Talent Management
Dedicated Team
Employee Support
Strategic Services
Benefit Options
Premium-Level Plans
Insurance Carrier Choice
Compliance Support
Payroll Services
Online Payroll Processing
Payroll Specialists
Tax Administration
Self-Service Platform
Risk Mitigation
Compliance
Best Practices Guidance
Workplace Safety
Employment Practices Liability Insurance
Technology Platform
Mobile App
Real-Time Data Insights
Self-Service Tools
Companies We Work With
See how we’ve helped other companies
"TriNet lets our employees know we have their backs. Our people are well cared for at work and enjoy benefits that give them peace of mind at home. TriNet is key to our sense of community."
Candlebrook Properties
Neil Rubler President/CEO
About TriNet
Founded in 1988 in the San Francisco Bay Area
Clients as of 12/31/21
Worksite employees as of 12/31/21