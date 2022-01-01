Your success depends on getting the right people and keeping them.

Hiring practices have not kept pace with the talent landscape. Many companies have resisted changes in the traditional definition of roles, how they assess talent and effective ways to expedite the recruiting processes. Do you have a solid strategy in place to attract the talent you need to succeed?

Give job candidates a reason to join your company.

Focus on these three HR best practices to build your dream team:

  • Consider your strategy from the prospective employee’s perspective
  • Develop an HR program that supports talent growth
  • Drive HR efficiencies to set your people up for success


Full-Service HR Solutions

HR Consulting Expertise

Talent Management

Dedicated Team

Employee Support

Strategic Services

Benefit Options

Premium-Level Plans

Insurance Carrier Choice

Compliance Support

Payroll Services

Online Payroll Processing

Payroll Specialists

Tax Administration

Self-Service Platform

Risk Mitigation

Compliance

Best Practices Guidance

Workplace Safety

Employment Practices Liability Insurance

Technology Platform

Mobile App

Real-Time Data Insights

Self-Service Tools

"TriNet lets our employees know we have their backs. Our people are well cared for at work and enjoy benefits that give them peace of mind at home. TriNet is key to our sense of community."

Candlebrook Properties
Neil Rubler President/CEO

About TriNet

30+ Years

Founded in 1988 in the San Francisco Bay Area

~16,300

Clients as of 12/31/21

364,900

Worksite employees as of 12/31/21

