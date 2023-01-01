The Grants.gov program management office was chartered to deliver a system that provides a centralized location for grant seekers to find and apply for federal funding opportunities. Today, the Grants.gov system houses information on over 1,000 grant programs and vets grant applications for federal grant-making agencies. Some are specific to HUBs.
Government Opportunities: Grants, Programs, and Incentives
Find government programs and opportunities to help your business thrive.
Federal government grants
The Grants.gov program management office was chartered to deliver a system that provides a centralized location for grant seekers to find and apply for federal funding opportunities. Today, the Grants.gov system houses information on over 1,000 grant programs and vets grant applications for federal grant-making agencies. Some are specific to HUBs.
R&D Tax Credit Calculator
The U.S. government created the R&D tax credit in 1981 to incentivize American-based companies to create innovative technology, instead of losing intellectual property to other nations.
Simply put, the R&D tax credit puts money back in your company’s pocket to fuel innovation and growth. We have a calculator to help you estimate the R&D tax credit you may be eligible for, so please click below to learn more, schedule a meeting with us, or dive deeper into FAQs!
State Grants, Programs, and Incentives
We’ve generated a list of links that may help you connect with state-run programs that are directed to helping businesses grow. Whether that means grant opportunities, accelerator programs, mentorship programs, etc. – this list will be your first stop.
Frequently Asked Questions
