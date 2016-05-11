01_Assets/Icon/UI/menu_darkCreated with Sketch.
Darby Starnes

Manager, Learning & Development, TriNet

6 Articles

Equity_and_equality_blog.jpg

INDUSTRY INSIGHTS

The Difference Between Equity and Equality and Why Both Matter

Both equality and equity are important to the workplace but are not interchangeable. Equity is the means by which individuals are treated fairly based on each individual’s needs;...

July 8, 2021 · 5 min read

employee recognition program tips

TALENT

10 Tips for Creating an Employee Recognition Program

This year National Employee Appreciation Day falls on March 6th and it is a great way to celebrate your most valuable asset, your employees, now and throughout the year. Here are...

March 2, 2020 · 3 min read

Building-a-Mentor-Program_tn.jpg

CULTURE

Top Seven Things to Consider When Building a Mentor Program

Mentoring has changed in recent years as a new generation of employees has entered the workforce. Mentorship is no longer just a nice thing to offer employees but an increasingly...

July 25, 2019 · 6 min read

how-to-fire-someone.jpg

PERFORMANCE MANAGEMENT

How to Fire Someone Without Getting Fired Up

As a business leader, you will eventually be faced with the unfortunate task of firing an employee. Here are some sanity-saving tips for approaching your employee with the news,...

August 29, 2017 · 5 min read

CULTURE

7 Things to Consider When Building a Mentor Program in the Modern Workplace

Mentorship is no longer just a nice thing to offer your employees—it is crucial to attracting top talent and convincing them to stick around. Employees want development...

July 18, 2017 · 6 min read

shutterstock_331670486.jpg

CULTURE

Beyond Checking a Box: How to Create a Real Employee Engagement Program

There is a direct link between employee engagement and organizational performance. Highly engaged employees are vital to creating a quality customer experience and, thus,...

May 11, 2016 · 5 min read

