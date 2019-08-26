As an athlete and business owner Venus Williams knows what it takes to be a leader. The tennis star shares her path to success on and off the court, launching her two businesses, V Starr Interiors and athletic apparel line EleVen. Watch as Venus talks about her passion beyond the tennis court.

Brands with a mission are playing a larger role in bringing positivity in people’s lives. “When you are purpose driven as a business it really makes the impact, that you can have on people, so much greater. It is also exciting for employees that they know that they are working towards that mission on a daily basis. People matter, every single person makes a contribution.” - Venus Williams

Athletes are more than just athletes. They are people. And people matter.