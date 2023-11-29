TRINET ASO SERVICE DESCRIPTIONS

ASO – HR MANAGER.

If you have elected our ASO-HR Manager service, we will provide you with the following services for your active workforce in the platform.

Calculation of federal, state and local payroll taxes

Preparation and filing of federal, state and local payroll tax filings for tax jurisdictions in full-service status in the platform

Administers workers’ compensation payroll reporting

Provision of the platform supported data summaries for unemployment claim responses

Monitor and support employer-sponsored employee benefits

Assist with custom policies and procedures and ongoing support

Monitoring and support of employee lifecycle from onboarding and off-boarding within the platform

Support recognition of employee compensation changes within the platform

Conduct quarterly and annual internal policy reviews

Enter payroll changes and corrections into the platform

Access to account manager with HR and payroll expertise

ASO – HR OPERATIONS AUDIT.

If you have elected our ASO-HR Operations Audit service, we will provide you with the following services for your active workforce in the platform.

Identify existing HR organizational chart

Review HR processes and documents

Review existing HR employee documentation templates, if any

Review recruiting, onboarding and offboarding processes

Review HR documentation storage processes, if any

Review benefit offerings, if any

If you have elected our ASO-Payroll Manager service, we will provide you with the following services for your active workforce in the platform.

Calculation of federal, state and local payroll taxes

Preparation and filing of federal, state and local payroll tax filings for tax jurisdictions in full-service status in the platform

Enter payroll changes into the platform

Access to account manager with payroll expertise

ASO – PAYROLL TAX COMPLIANCE MANAGER.

If you have elected our ASO-Payroll Tax Compliance Manager service, we will provide you with the following services for your active workforce in the platform.

Registration and setup of federal, state or local payroll tax accounts in the requisite jurisdictions identified pursuant to your ASO-Payroll Tax Compliance Audit

Update of our platform with federal, state or local payroll tax account information as necessary for account to be activated as full-service in the platform

Retro-filings and Amended filings for time periods prior to Full Service in the platform to gain compliance

Recovery of Jurisdiction accounts and logins

Closures of Jurisdiction accounts as required

ASO – PAYROLL TAX COMPLIANCE AUDIT.

If you have elected our ASO-Payroll Tax Compliance Audit service, we will provide you with the following services for your active workforce in the platform.

Review of active workforce census data to identify your requisite payroll tax jurisdictions

Review of active payroll tax jurisdictions requirements identify potential payroll tax compliance concerns

Review current year payroll tax history

Review current year payroll tax notices

Post-review and ongoing monitoring may be subscribed for separately and is not included in this Service.

ASO – PAYROLL TAX JURISDICTION MONITORING.

This Service is included in all ASO Subscription Packages ( HRM, PRM, PCM) .Our ASO-Payroll Tax Jurisdiction Monitoring servicewill provide you with the following services for your active workforce in the platform.

Monitoring of active workforce changes requiring new payroll tax accounts

Monitoring of active payroll tax compliance changes for full-service customers

Notify employers of any required payroll tax compliance actions identified as result of monitoring

Ongoing payroll tax jurisdiction monitoring

Addendum

Additional ASO Terms

Reference is hereby made to the Master Subscription Agreement whereby you (“Customer”) have subscribed to the Services subject to the terms and conditions set forth therein (the “MSA”).

This Addendum (“Addendum”) contains terms and conditions that are in addition to the general terms set forth in the MSA. All terms, provisions and agreements set forth in the MSA (except to the extent expressly modified herein) are hereby incorporated herein by reference (with the same force and effect as though fully set forth herein). To the extent that the terms set forth in this Addendum are inconsistent with the terms of the MSA, the terms set forth in this Addendum shall apply. All capitalized terms used but not expressly defined herein shall have the meaning attributed to them by the MSA. We are jointly referred to herein as the “Parties.”

WHEREAS, We provides certain payroll and sales tax related services as set forth in Exhibit A to this Addendum (collectively referred to as the “ASO Services”); and

WHEREAS, Customer requests that We provide to it certain ASO Services, and We agrees to provide such ASO Services pursuant to the terms and conditions of the MSA and these Additional Terms and Conditions.

NOW, THEREFORE, for good and valuable consideration, receipt of which is hereby acknowledged, Customer agrees to the following: