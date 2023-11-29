TRINET ASO SERVICE DESCRIPTIONS
ASO – HR MANAGER.
If you have elected our ASO-HR Manager service, we will provide you with the following services for your active workforce in the platform.
- Calculation of federal, state and local payroll taxes
- Preparation and filing of federal, state and local payroll tax filings for tax jurisdictions in full-service status in the platform
- Administers workers’ compensation payroll reporting
- Provision of the platform supported data summaries for unemployment claim responses
- Monitor and support employer-sponsored employee benefits
- Assist with custom policies and procedures and ongoing support
- Monitoring and support of employee lifecycle from onboarding and off-boarding within the platform
- Support recognition of employee compensation changes within the platform
- Conduct quarterly and annual internal policy reviews
- Enter payroll changes and corrections into the platform
- Access to account manager with HR and payroll expertise
ASO – HR OPERATIONS AUDIT.
If you have elected our ASO-HR Operations Audit service, we will provide you with the following services for your active workforce in the platform.
- Identify existing HR organizational chart
- Review HR processes and documents
- Review existing HR employee documentation templates, if any
- Review recruiting, onboarding and offboarding processes
- Review HR documentation storage processes, if any
- Review benefit offerings, if any
ASO – HR OPERATIONS AUDIT.
If you have elected our ASO-Payroll Manager service, we will provide you with the following services for your active workforce in the platform.
- Calculation of federal, state and local payroll taxes
- Preparation and filing of federal, state and local payroll tax filings for tax jurisdictions in full-service status in the platform
- Enter payroll changes into the platform
- Access to account manager with payroll expertise
ASO – PAYROLL TAX COMPLIANCE MANAGER.
If you have elected our ASO-Payroll Tax Compliance Manager service, we will provide you with the following services for your active workforce in the platform.
- Registration and setup of federal, state or local payroll tax accounts in the requisite jurisdictions identified pursuant to your ASO-Payroll Tax Compliance Audit
- Update of our platform with federal, state or local payroll tax account information as necessary for account to be activated as full-service in the platform
Retro-filings and Amended filings for time periods prior to Full Service in the platform to gain compliance
Recovery of Jurisdiction accounts and logins
Closures of Jurisdiction accounts as required
ASO – PAYROLL TAX COMPLIANCE AUDIT.
If you have elected our ASO-Payroll Tax Compliance Audit service, we will provide you with the following services for your active workforce in the platform.Post-review and ongoing monitoring may be subscribed for separately and is not included in this Service.
ASO – PAYROLL TAX JURISDICTION MONITORING.
This Service is included in all ASO Subscription Packages ( HRM, PRM, PCM) .Our ASO-Payroll Tax Jurisdiction Monitoring servicewill provide you with the following services for your active workforce in the platform.
- Monitoring of active workforce changes requiring new payroll tax accounts
- Monitoring of active payroll tax compliance changes for full-service customers
- Notify employers of any required payroll tax compliance actions identified as result of monitoring
- Ongoing payroll tax jurisdiction monitoring
Addendum
Additional ASO Terms
Reference is hereby made to the Master Subscription Agreement whereby you (“Customer”) have subscribed to the Services subject to the terms and conditions set forth therein (the “MSA”).
This Addendum (“Addendum”) contains terms and conditions that are in addition to the general terms set forth in the MSA. All terms, provisions and agreements set forth in the MSA (except to the extent expressly modified herein) are hereby incorporated herein by reference (with the same force and effect as though fully set forth herein). To the extent that the terms set forth in this Addendum are inconsistent with the terms of the MSA, the terms set forth in this Addendum shall apply. All capitalized terms used but not expressly defined herein shall have the meaning attributed to them by the MSA. We are jointly referred to herein as the “Parties.”
WHEREAS, We provides certain payroll and sales tax related services as set forth in Exhibit A to this Addendum (collectively referred to as the “ASO Services”); and
WHEREAS, Customer requests that We provide to it certain ASO Services, and We agrees to provide such ASO Services pursuant to the terms and conditions of the MSA and these Additional Terms and Conditions.
NOW, THEREFORE, for good and valuable consideration, receipt of which is hereby acknowledged, Customer agrees to the following:
- Accuracy of Information. Customer acknowledges and agrees that they are responsible for reviewing and ensuring the accuracy of all information provided by Customer to Us. Customer is fully responsible for, and indemnifies Us against any action, liability, penalty, payment, or interest expense (“Claims”) relating to, the accuracy of all information you provide, submit, and/or approve (whether provided directly or through account administrators or authorized representatives). The ASO Services provided will be based on and are dependent upon information provided to Us by you and completion of requested tasks. Failure to provide the timely, accurate, and complete information may adversely impact Our ability to perform the ASO Services.
- We Are Not a Fiduciary. Customer acknowledges and agrees that (i) We are not acting in a fiduciary capacity for you; (ii) using the ASO Services does not relieve you of your obligations under local, state, or federal laws or regulations to retain records relating to your data contained in Our files; and (iii) any information that We provides in connection with the ASO Services is for informational purposes only and should not be construed by you as legal, tax, or accounting advice.
- Confidentiality. Customer agrees not to disclose this Agreement or any templates, forms, lists of considerations, customized versions of these documents or any other documents, data or other information disclosed to Customer by Us with respect to the ASO Services to any third party other than your legal counsel without Our written consent. In the event of any request for any such documents or other information, you agree to notify Us as soon as practicable, and We shall retain sole and absolute authority and discretion to determine the manner and scope of any response to such request, regardless of whether the request is directed to Customer or Us.
- Application of MSA Indemnification and Limitation of Liability. For the avoidance of doubt, Customer acknowledges and agrees that the ASO Services shall be subject to all Indemnification and Limitation of Liability provisions of the MSA in the same manner as any other Service provided by Us.
- Entire Agreement. Except as expressly provided in the Additional Terms and Conditions all other terms in the MSA remain in full force and effect.