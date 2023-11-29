2024 HR Compliance Insights: Navigating Key Changes

Today’s workplace for small business and startups looks a lot different than it did just a couple years ago.  With the general shift to virtual or hybrid work environments, employees are spreading out across the country, forcing employers to tackle an increasingly wide range of compliance related issues when it comes to managing their employees. 

Some of the most significant challenges today include: 

  • Understanding the complex web of federal, state, and local employment laws that apply to their employees

  • Developing HR policies and procedures that comply with labor laws and protect the company from liability

  • Navigating complicated payroll and benefits requirements, including mandatory time off, and complying with federal and state wage and hour laws

In this webinar, you will hear from TriNet’s HR experts as they discuss best practices for staying compliant with today’s employment laws and regulations, as well as potential pitfalls to watch out for. 

