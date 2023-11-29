Modernize Your Hiring Strategy to Help Elevate Your Business

In the fast-paced and competitive landscape of today’s small business environment, the key to sustained success lies in a company’s ability to attract and retain top-tier talent.  The process of finding and hiring the right employees has evolved significantly beyond checking the boxes on a resume.  For a small business to succeed in this area, they must take a more strategic approach and adopt cutting-edge best practices that enhance their ability to identify, engage and onboard the right candidates.

This comprehensive and insightful webinar presented by TriNet is designed to equip HR professionals, hiring managers, and small business owners with the knowledge and strategies needed to build high performing teams.  Whether you’re an established small business or a startup, the HR experts at TriNet share actionable insights and hiring strategies that can align with your company’s organizational goals.

 Topics include: 

  • The evolution of hiring

  • Crafting effective job descriptions

  • Interviewing strategies

  • Assessing beyond skill-set

  • DE&I in recruitment

  • The benefits of benefits

I have employees in multiple states*
This information is collected and processed pursuant to TriNet's Privacy Policy

I consent by electronic signature to be contacted about my request for information including, without limitation, by providing to me information, offers or advertisements by telephone call or text message to the number(s) I have provided on any registration form (including any cellular number) sent using an automatic telephone dialer and/or an artificial or prerecorded voice, and by email and/or live agent. I understand standard text messaging rates and fees from my mobile carrier may apply. You may opt-out receiving texts at any time by replying STOP. I understand that this consent is not required as a condition of making a purchase. I understand that I can withdraw this consent for offers and advertisements at any time by clicking here to visit the TriNet Communication Preference Center.
esac.png
ESAC Accreditation
We comply with all ESAC standards and maintain ESAC accreditation since 1995.
View accreditation
logo_irs.png
Certified PEO
A TriNet subsidiary is classified as a Certified Professional Employer Organization by the IRS.
View certification