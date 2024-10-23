As we move into 2025, compensation practices are evolving, and small to medium-sized businesses must stay informed to remain competitive. In this webinar, we will explore why having a modern pay strategy is critical, what's currently shaping the world of pay, and how to make informed decisions that align with your business goals. Even if pay transparency laws don't directly impact your organization, your competitors may be leveraging them as a tool for talent acquisition and retention. We’ll also dive into what pay equity means for businesses like yours and how to prepare for ongoing changes. Join us to arm yourself with the knowledge and strategies necessary to confidently address pay-related questions in the coming year.