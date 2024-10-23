ResourcesEvents & WebinarsModernizing Your HR Strategy: Preparing for 2025 - Compensation in 2025: Pay Strategies in a Complex Business Environment

As we move into 2025, compensation practices are evolving, and small to medium-sized businesses must stay informed to remain competitive.

As we move into 2025, compensation practices are evolving, and small to medium-sized businesses must stay informed to remain competitive. In this webinar, we will explore why having a modern pay strategy is critical, what's currently shaping the world of pay, and how to make informed decisions that align with your business goals. Even if pay transparency laws don't directly impact your organization, your competitors may be leveraging them as a tool for talent acquisition and retention. We’ll also dive into what pay equity means for businesses like yours and how to prepare for ongoing changes. Join us to arm yourself with the knowledge and strategies necessary to confidently address pay-related questions in the coming year.

Speaker
David Turetsky Airmeet Dark.png
David Turetsky
CHRO and Vice President, Consulting, Salary.com
"TriNet has always been great and responsive by answering the day-to-day questions and things that are needed. To know that we have TriNet as an ally allows us to go into things without the worry and fear of ‘am I doing this right?’ or ‘am I doing this wrong?"
Mayer Dallal, Managing Director, MBANC

