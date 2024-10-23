ResourcesEvents & WebinarsModernizing Your HR Strategy: Preparing for 2025 - Finding and Keeping Great Talent: 5 Key Insights

Finding and Keeping Great Talent: 5 Key Insights

Explore innovative strategies to boost employee engagement and retention, focusing on remote/hybrid work models and creating a positive work culture.

Modernizing HR

In today’s competitive job market, attracting and retaining top talent is more challenging—and more essential—than ever. Join us as we explore five key insights that can help you build a resilient, motivated, and high-performing workforce. This session will cover innovative strategies designed to boost employee engagement and drive retention, specifically tailored to the unique demands of remote and hybrid work models.

We'll dive into actionable methods for cultivating a positive, inclusive work culture, offering practical ways to create flexibility, foster connectivity, and enhance communication within your teams. You’ll learn how to leverage technology to support collaboration, implement well-being initiatives that resonate with employees, and ensure that each individual feels valued and supported. From building a sense of belonging to providing career growth opportunities, this session will equip you with the tools you need to find and keep great talent in today’s evolving workplace.

Speakers
Beth Perlak Airmeet Dark.png
Elizabeth Perlak
Lead Org Development Consultant, TriNet
Whitney Airmeet Dark 2.png
Whitney Mertz
Lead Org Development Consultant, TriNet
"TriNet has always been great and responsive by answering the day-to-day questions and things that are needed. To know that we have TriNet as an ally allows us to go into things without the worry and fear of ‘am I doing this right?’ or ‘am I doing this wrong?"
Mayer Dallal, Managing Director, MBANC

