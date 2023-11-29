ResourcesEvents & WebinarsCultivating a Positive Company Culture Through Inclusive Conversations

Cultivating a Positive Company Culture Through Inclusive Conversations

This session expands on the foundation of DEI concepts to empower and equip teams with the tools to foster a culture where people feel seen, heard, respected and valued.

You will walk away with:

  • A deepened knowledge of inclusive conversations
  • Practical communication skills to increase connection and belonging
  • Exercises that use key actions for fostering inclusive conversations
  • A five-step framework for having difficult conversations to break down barriers and foster trust
Speaker
DeAnn Alcantar
Manager, Learning & Development, TriNet
"TriNet has always been great and responsive by answering the day-to-day questions and things that are needed. To know that we have TriNet as an ally allows us to go into things without the worry and fear of ‘am I doing this right?’ or ‘am I doing this wrong?"
Mayer Dallal, Managing Director, MBANC

