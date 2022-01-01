Small Business Payroll

Get payroll processing under control and get back to business.

Simple and accurate payroll processing for small businesses

Payroll administration is a critical and sensitive function. But at the end of the day, it’s about paying people correctly and on time. TriNet’s streamlined and accurate small business payroll processing service enables you to serve your employees well while complying with payroll-related rules and regulations.

Our payroll processing and administration services include:

  • Direct deposit and debiting
  • Paperless options such as electronic pay stubs and electronic Form W-2 delivery
  • Payroll and payroll tax processing
  • Paid time off (PTO) and paid leave payments
payroll services for small businesses

Payroll reporting and analytics

With TriNet, you gain valuable insight into your payroll and billing reports are available online for each pay period to help you make more informed business decisions. Features include:

Standard and flex reports

Custom reports and visualizations

Integration with QuickBooks™ Online, Xero™, Intacct® and Netsuite®

Time & Attendance

To support small business payroll services, TriNet’s Time & Attendance tool helps you visualize your time tracking data, so you can find patterns and trends to make more informed business decisions. With an accurate but flexible system, you can support work arrangements for part-time, temporary and seasonal workers. Managers have access to:

Advanced metrics and reporting capabilities

Intuitive visual schedulers to view or generate work schedules

A customizable dashboard to review time tracking data at a glance

Customer Stories

As the CEO, I still do payroll—it’s very easy with TriNet. It sounds like a huge, burdensome task, but it’s really about 15 minutes every two weeks for me to make sure that our payroll is tight and commissions and expenses are paid.
Matt Mitcho
CEO, Gemelli Biotech
Read This Story
Matt Mitcho - CEO, Gemelli Biotech
Learn how TriNet’s comprehensive payroll processing solutions can help your business.

Fill out the form and we’ll contact you to set up a time to chat.

