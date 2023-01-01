To grow, you need time, resources and people. TriNet lets you take control of day-to-day operations with HR technology and an open line of communication to HR experts.

28% of small businesses grew in 2020—this climbed to 69% for PEO clients.*

Offering competitive benefits helps you attract top talent while retaining your best. TriNet’s access to benefits lets you compete with the offerings of your biggest competitors.

67% of surveyed customers said they gained access to greater benefits through TriNet.*

We’re on top of them all. Know your business is HR compliant in every state you operate.

The U.S. Department of Labor enforces more than 180 federal laws.

Voluntary turnover was 10.5% less than the national average for non-government employers using a PEO.

Building a team for success in the startup environment is challenging. TriNet can help you grow with access to benefits, help with HR compliance, expert guidance when needed and more.



