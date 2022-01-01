National Small Business Week Summit
Key Borrowing Strategies to Drive Growth and Success for Small and Medium-size Business
Join TriNet in a conversation with guest speakers from First Republic to discuss borrowing strategies and lending options for small and medium-sized businesses and provide a 2022 market outlook that addresses inflation and other top-of-mind issues.
- Gavin Shea, Managing Director, Small Business Lending, First Republic Bank
- Christopher J. Wolfe, Chief Investment Officer, First Republic Investment Management
- Joshua Newman, Executive Director, Product Marketing, TriNet
Banking products and services are provided by First Republic Bank, Member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender
Investment Advisory services are provided by First Republic Investment Management, Inc. Investment and Advisory
Products are Not FDIC Insured, Not a Deposit, Not Bank Guaranteed and May Lose Value.
