American Business Awards Recognizes TriNet with Four Stevie Awards for Corporate Responsibility, HR Solutions, Growth and Leadership

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. – July 3, 2015 – The American Business Awards presented TriNet (NYSE: TNET), a leading cloud-based provider of HR services, with one gold award and three bronze awards at the 2015 American Business Awards (ABA) Stevie Awards® banquet in Chicago on Monday, June 22.

TriNet took top honors with a gold award for Corporate Social Responsibility Program of the Year (organizations with up to 2,500 employees) for TriNet Cares.

TriNet was also recognized with bronze awards in the categories of:

Most Innovative Company of the Year (up to 2,500 employees) for TriNet’s vertical HR solutions.

Fastest Growing Company of the Year (up to 2,500 employees).

Woman of the Year for Jing Liao, TriNet’s Senior Vice President of Human Resources.

More than 3,300 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in a wide-range of industries were submitted for consideration in numerous categories. Worldwide, more than 200 executives participated in the judging process to select this year’s Stevie Award winners.

In addition to the four recent wins, TriNet is also nominated to receive gold, silver or bronze Stevie Awards at a special technology-focused banquet taking place in San Francisco on September 11. TriNet is nominated in the tech categories of:

New Product or Service of the Year (cloud application/software) for TriNet Perform, an employee-performance review tool.

App Award (business/government) for TriNet Expense, an automated expense reporting app.

Supporting Quotes

Burton M. Goldfield, President and CEO, TriNet

“We put a lot of emphasis on providing SMBs with best-in-class technology and great benefits, as well as outstanding HR support and leadership. We also take great pride in giving back – to the entrepreneurs we work with, to the community and to the economy that depends on the work of our SMB clients. The four awards for TriNet recognize the very priorities that we hold dear. They are an affirmation that we are fulfilling our mission to power business success through extraordinary HR and they motivate us to work even harder and further push the envelope of what HR can deliver to America’s entrepreneurs.”

