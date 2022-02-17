Barrett Boston Joins TriNet as Chief Revenue Officer

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. – October 24, 2017 – TriNet (NYSE: TNET), a leading provider of comprehensive HR services, today announced that Barrett Boston has joined TriNet as senior vice president, chief revenue officer. Boston brings extensive sales leadership experience to TriNet and is a key addition to the company and its executive team. In his role, Boston leads the TriNet effort around acquiring new clients and managing the revenue growth and long-term relationships with existing clients. He reports directly to Burton M. Goldfield, TriNet’s president and chief executive officer.

Prior to TriNet, Boston most recently served as executive vice president at TravelClick, a global leader in cloud software solutions for the hospitality industry. In that role, he led a team responsible for acquiring and retaining more than 38,000 customers globally, as well as holding worldwide responsibility for business development, alliances and marketing. Earlier at TravelClick, Boston was the president of the Americas, where he oversaw sales and operations in the Americas region.

Before TravelClick, Boston spent 12 years at IBM in various leadership positions. As vice president of IBM’s Big Data and Analytics Software Unit, he managed the global salesforce, and led services and other field operations. He also served as vice president of global competitive strategy, a role in which he oversaw a multi-billion-dollar sales program, and was selected for a prestigious assignment to run day-to-day operations for the senior vice president and group executive of the Software Group. Boston’s other leadership positions at IBM included managing worldwide sales of the Database and Data Warehouse Software Division and leading the North America sales force for industry sales.

Boston received a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Duke University and a Master’s degree in Business Administration from Harvard Business School.

Supporting Quotes:

Barrett Boston, Chief Revenue Officer, TriNet

“I am impressed with the business TriNet has built and am excited to join to help drive the next phase of growth. Our products deliver tremendous value and I am eager to work with the team to further engage with existing clients, and to bring more small and midsize businesses to TriNet.”

Burton M. Goldfield, President and CEO, TriNet

“I am pleased to welcome Barrett as our chief revenue officer. This newly created role unifies new sales and recurring revenue under Barrett’s capable leadership. His experience leading large sales teams and field operations functions, along with his deep financial analytics background, is pivotal to our continued growth and market penetration. Barrett is a strong addition to TriNet and our executive team.”

