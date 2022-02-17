CEO World Awards Names TriNet CEO Burton Goldfield Gold Award Winner in CEO of the Year Category

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. – December 26, 2014 – TriNet (NYSE: TNET) CEO Burton Goldfield was named a Gold Award winner in the CEO of the Year category by the CEO World Awards. International leaders from a variety of organizations and industries participated in the annual awards. Burton was recognized in this category for his contributions in transforming TriNet into one of the largest cloud-based HR providers.

Since Burton’s arrival in 2008, TriNet’s revenue has more than quadrupled and the company now serves more than 10,000 customers and over 272,000 work site employees.[1] In March 2014, he led the company through a successful IPO. Growth accelerated dramatically in the past several years as the company made some significant additions that expanded its footprint, which now includes serving clients in technology, life sciences, property management, professional services, banking and financial services, retail, manufacturing and hospitality services industries.

CEO World Awards are an annual industry and peers recognition program honoring CEOs and companies of all types and sizes in North America, Europe, Middle-East, Africa, Asia-Pacific and Latin-America. The Annual CEO World Awards is part of the SVUS Awards (Silicon Valley United States).

For more information visit http://www.ceoworldawards.com/world/

Supporting Quotes

Burton Goldfield, President and CEO, TriNet

“I am thrilled to receive this prestigious award and be recognized among such a high caliber of international CEOs. I am honored to represent TriNet and assist our clients who are making the world a better place. They are lighting third world countries, making our streets safer, thereby improving humanity. While these entrepreneurs focus on growing their companies, TriNet’s mission is to power their business success by providing extraordinary HR including best-in-class technology, great benefits and an exceptional team of HR talent. I am passionate about helping each of our clients realize their ambitions!”

About TriNet

TriNet is a leading provider of a comprehensive human resources solution for small to medium-sized businesses, or SMBs. We enhance business productivity by enabling our clients to outsource their human resources, or HR, function to one strategic partner and allowing them to focus on operating and growing their core businesses. Our HR solution includes services such as payroll processing, human capital consulting, employment law compliance and employee benefits, including health insurance, retirement plans and workers compensation insurance. Our services are delivered by our expert team of HR professionals and enabled by our proprietary, cloud-based technology platform, which allows our clients and their employees to efficiently conduct their HR transactions anytime and anywhere. For more information, please visit http://www.trinet.com.

To stay connected, follow TriNet on Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Facebook.

For current HR news, visit the TriNet Blog: http://www.trinet.com/blog/

Media Contacts:

Jock Breitwieser Michelle Sieling

TriNet Horn Group

Jock.Breitwieser@TriNet.com Michelle.Sieling@horngroup.com

(510) 875-7250 (415) 905-4013

TriNet, Ambitions Realized and the TriNet logo are registered trademarks of TriNet. All other trademarks, service marks, registered trademarks, or registered service marks are the property of their respective owners.

[1] As of 9/30/14