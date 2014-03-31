Employers in San Francisco Bay Area Sponsor High-Value Health Benefits Packages to Attract Top Talent

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. – MAY 15, 2014 –TriNet
(NYSE: TNET), a leading cloud-basedprovider of HR services
, today announced the findings of theApril issue of its TriNet SMBeat
April’s report features an in-depth look at the total cost of health benefits to employers and employees across industries. According to the report, employers in the San Francisco Bay Area sponsor big-ticket health benefits packages, with an average cost of $10,400. The SMBeat report is a monthly analysis of small business employment and human capital economic indicators.
Below are the report’s key findings on employer contributions for employee benefits across industries and geographic regions. The data is sourced from TriNet’s more than 9,000 clients and approximately 240,000 worksite employees in the U.S[1].:
[1] As of March 31, 2014
March 22, 2022
TriNet Group, Inc. (“TriNet,” the “Company,” “us” or “our”) announced today the final results of its modified “Dutch auction” tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase for cash up to $300 million in value of its issued and outstanding common stock, par value $0.000025 per share (the “Common Stock”), at a price per share not less than $83.00 and not greater than $97.00, less any applicable withholding taxes and without interest, using available cash on hand. The Tender Offer expired at 12:00 midnight, New York City time, at the end of the day on March 17, 2022. The Company’s largest stockholder, Atairos Group, Inc., did not participate in the Tender Offer.
March 18, 2022
TriNet Group, Inc. (“TriNet,” the “Company,” “us” or “our”) announced today the preliminary results of its modified “Dutch auction” tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase for cash up to $300 million in value of its issued and outstanding common stock, par value $0.000025 per share (the “Common Stock”), at a price per share not less than $83.00 and not greater than $97.00, less any applicable withholding taxes and without interest, using available cash on hand. The Tender Offer expired at 12:00 midnight, New York City time, at the end of the day on March 17, 2022 (the “Expiration Date”). The Company’s largest stockholder, Atairos Group, Inc., did not participate in the Tender Offer.
February 17, 2022
TriNet Group, Inc. announced today that it has commenced a modified “Dutch auction” tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase for cash up to $300 million in value of its common stock (the “Common Stock”) at a price per share not less than $83.00 and not greater than $97.00, less any applicable withholding taxes and without interest, using available cash on hand. On February 16, 2022, the closing price of the Common Stock was $81.22 per share. The Tender Offer will expire at 12:00 midnight, New York City time, at the end of the day on March 17, 2022, unless extended or terminated.