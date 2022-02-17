Employment Index Shows Significant Growth Over the Previous Year; Massachusetts Shows Greatest Employment Rate Improvement For the Second Month in a Row

TriNet releases September SMBeat employment report
SAN LEANDRO, Calif. – Oct. 7, 2015 – TriNet (NYSE: TNET), a leading cloud-based provider of HR services, today announced the findings of its September 2015 SMBeat®, a monthly analysis of small and midsize business (SMB) employment and human capital economic indicators. September’s report focuses on geographic and industry trends on a national scale, showing increased employment stability and positive growth in major industries.
The TriNet SMBeat employment index is up 11% compared to the same time last year. Additionally, this month, the index increased 0.5%, moving from 200 to 201.
For the second month in a row, Massachusetts improved most over other states across the TriNet population, with a 1.8% gain over August, moving the index to 387. Also for the second month in a row, the Riverside, Calif. area had the highest month-over-month change across metro areas in the TriNet population, with an increase of 1.6%, moving the index value to 62.
The construction sector had the strongest month-over-month gain across all industries, increasing to a 93 index value. Surprisingly, the construction sector replaces the information sector – which showed greatest industry gains for six months in a row – at the top of the industry ranking. Other industries that performed well this month were the information and leisure, and hospitality sectors, with increases of 1.8% and 1.3%, moving the indices to 730 and 80, respectively.
Below are the key findings of the September 2015 TriNet SMBeat Report. All data related to employment growth and losses are sourced from the TriNet population of more than 11,000 clients and over 302,000 worksite employees[1] in the U.S. This month’s report results reveal:
National Report:
Geographic Trends:
Industry Trends:
