SAN LEANDRO, Calif., June 26, 2013 – Not even a year after TriNet’s successful acquisition of Strategic Outsourcing, Inc. (SOI), Florida-based businesses are already reaping the benefits of the transaction. The acquisition of SOI in October of 2012 expanded TriNet’s offerings, and enabled the company to offer multiple products to better match the industry-specific needs of entrepreneurs and small businesses across America. The combination also equipped TriNet to serve a broader range of vertical markets.

Clients of both TriNet and SOI have experienced seamless integration and continuity of high quality products and services. For SOI client Jagged Peak in Tampa Bay, Florida, the decision was simple. “We help our customers build and manage their eCommerce platforms and achieve profitability. What we aren’t experts in is human resources management and payroll, which is why we chose a partner like SOI,” says Al Narvades, CFO at Jagged Peak in Tampa, FL. “They put us at ease regarding employment law compliance and employee benefits. This allows us to focus on growing our company and providing excellent service to our customers. Thanks to the integration of SOI and TriNet, we can rely on the knowledge of a local company that has the vast resources and expertise of a national HR services provider. We really get the best of both worlds!”

With compliance and regulatory challenges for small and medium-sized businesses at their peak, the combined efforts of TriNet and SOI deliver critical HR support for executives. Says Patrick Savage, president of TriNet client BodyLogicMD Franchise Corp in Boca Raton, FL.: “Every company’s challenge is to drive the business, expand its offerings and find the right talent to grow the team. Businesses have to focus on their areas of specialization. We were repeatedly named a "Best Place to Work" and our team is a critical factor - but the complicated and administrative aspects of HR and compliance are not our core-competency. TriNet allows us to stay focused on our business goals and relieves us from complex human resources management. We can now easily stay compliant with Florida employment regulations and process payroll services and payroll tax administration through slick, cloud-based technology. What’s more, our employees have gained access to rich and extensive benefits plans that are out of reach for most mid-sized companies. We could not have selected a better partner to help us protect and expand our business.”

“Reactions from our customers as well as the expansion of our business clearly illustrate that joining forces with TriNet was an excellent decision,” says Gil Aleman, president at SOI.

Adds John Turner, senior vice president of sales at TriNet, “From our initial conversations, to execution of the integration to careful development of tailored solutions for vertical markets, the addition of SOI into the TriNet family has been a big win for businesses in Florida and throughout the nation.”

Today’s businesses must navigate and succeed in an increasingly complex legal and regulatory environment, where the “one size fits all” approach to providing HR services no longer applies. Through acquisitions like SOI, TriNet has expanded its services offerings to more effectively address the industry-specific needs of SMBs in Florida and across the U.S. The TriNet and SOI products deliver a proven model of HR management and services that help companies refocus on what matters most – driving their businesses.

About TriNet

TriNet is a trusted strategic HR partner to small and mid-sized businesses, providing critical HR-related services on an outsourced basis. TriNet's solutions help contain costs, minimize employer-related risks, and relieve administrative burden to keep an entrepreneur's focus on their core business functions. From employee benefits and payroll processing to high-level human capital consulting, TriNet's Professional Employer Organization (PEO) expertise and best in class systems relieve clients of many of the day to day administrative burdens that distract them from building and growing their businesses. TriNet specializes in serving fast-moving companies in fields such as technology and financial services, who recognize that top-quality employees are the most critical competitive asset. For more information, please visit https://www.trinet.com.

