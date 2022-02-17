HR Product Users Name TriNet a Top Rated Core HR Software Solution for Midsize Companies

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. – Nov. 18, 2016 – According to TrustRadius, a peer research and customer voice platform, more than 1,100 users of HR products from small and midsize businesses (SMBs) named TriNet a top-rated HR solution for midsize companies. TrustRadius ranked end-user satisfaction ratings and research frequency by prospective buyers for its listing of best companies in the 2016 Buyer’s Guide to Core HR Software.

TriNet, (NYSE: TNET), a leading cloud-based provider of HR services, is among only six companies listed in the buyer’s guide as providing “best core HR software for midsize companies.” TriNet’s place on the list is the result of positive average user ratings of its products.

TrustRadius's buyer’s guide is based on the analysis of 1,107 in-depth reviews and ratings of core HR software products contributed by end-users to TrustRadius. Each reviewer was vetted and validated by a TrustRadius team member to ensure no vendor unfairly influenced the submission of online reviews.

The buyer’s guide covers products that include, at a minimum, HR records, payroll and benefits management.

Supporting Quotes

Pravin Kumar, Vice President of Product Management, TriNet

“Through our comprehensive, feature-rich products that are built on an open, API-enabled technology platform and coupled with vertical-specific service models, we offer SMBs a complete and unique set of HR capabilities tailored to meet their needs. This includes not only deep HR expertise but attractive employee benefits, payroll management and resources to minimize growing employer-related risks. Our offerings allow SMBs to focus on driving their core business. The outstanding ranking in the TrustRadius HR buyer’s guide underscores the tremendous business value we provide our customers through our vertical products.”

###

About TriNet

TriNet is a leading provider of a comprehensive human resources solution for small to midsize businesses (SMBs). We enhance business productivity by enabling our clients to outsource their human resources, or HR, function to one strategic partner and allowing them to focus on operating and growing their core businesses. Our HR solution includes services such as payroll processing, human capital consulting, employment law compliance and employee benefits, including health insurance, retirement plans and workers compensation insurance. Our services are delivered by our expert team of HR professionals and enabled by our proprietary, cloud-based technology platform, which allows our clients and their employees to efficiently conduct their HR transactions anytime and anywhere. For more information, please visit http://www.trinet.com.





