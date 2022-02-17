Institute for Excellence in Sales & Business Development Names TriNet Winner for IES&BD Award for Excellence in Sales Training

, the leading

cloud-based HR partner

for

small businesses and entrepreneurs

, announced it has been selected as a winner for the Institute for Excellence in Sales & Business Development (IES&BD) Awards in the “Excellence in Sales” category. Other finalists in the category included Cisco, Force3 and Xerox.





"It’s a great honor to be named a winner for the quality of our sales training and we’re very proud to have our work recognized by IES&BD,” said John Turner, senior vice president of sales at TriNet. “As a result of our updated sales processes, our team and results show strong growth! While this is great for our business, the ones that benefit most are our customers. We provide entrepreneurs and SMBs the information they require to make the best possible decisions for their businesses, to attract and retain talent and ultimately level the playing field with much bigger competitors.”

The awards, also called the “Oscars for sales achievement,” were presented at the 2013 IES&BD Awards gala. Awards were presented in five categories recognizing sales & business development operational excellence and best practices. Winners were either nominated by partners, customers or clients. The five categories are: Sales Innovation; Sales Training; Excellence in Team Building, Management and Development; Customer Partnering; Alliance Management.

“Congratulations to the TriNet team for winning a 2013 IES&BD award for excellence in sales training, which demonstrates the superior sales & business development operational excellence we strive to recognize,” said Fred Diamond, founder of the Institute for Excellence in Sales & Business Development and president at DIAMOND Strategic Marketing. “It’s incredible to see the level of accomplishment that our winners exhibit as they create and deliver innovative customer-centric approaches to grow their businesses, meet customer needs, and bring valuable solutions to the market.”

The IES&BD Awards are the only independent awards that promote the advance excellence in Sales & Business Development by recognizing companies and organizations that have demonstrated outstanding leadership and strategic vision.

TriNet is a trusted strategic HR partner to small and mid-sized businesses, providing critical HR-related services on an outsourced basis. TriNet's solutions help contain costs, minimize employer-related risks, and relieve administrative burden to keep an entrepreneur's focus on their core business functions. From employee benefits and payroll processing to high-level human capital consulting, TriNet's Professional Employer Organization (PEO) expertise and best in class systems relieve clients of many of the day to day administrative burdens that distract them from building and growing their businesses. TriNet specializes in serving fast-moving companies in fields such as technology and financial services, who recognize that top-quality employees are the most critical competitive asset. For more information, please visit https://www.trinet.com

TriNet, Ambitions Realized and the TriNet logo are registered trademarks of TriNet. All other trademarks, service marks, registered trademarks, or registered service marks are the property of their respective owners.

Jock Breitwieser Debra Raine

TriNet Bond PR

Jock.Breitwieser@TriNet.comdebra@bondprus.com

(510) 875-7250 (415) 349-7434