Major Industries Show Employment Gains; Nevada Continues to Lead the Country in Job Growth, According to TriNet’s SMBeat April Report

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. – May 11, 2015 – TriNet (NYSE: TNET) , a leading cloud-based provider of HR services , today announced the findings of its April 2015 SMBeat, a monthly analysis of small to medium-sized business (SMB) employment and human capital economic indicators. April’s report focuses on geographic and industry trends on a national scale, showing increased employment stability and positive growth in major industries.

For the third month in a row, Nevada’s employment index increased, moving the index value in April 2.2% to 190. This month-over-month increase is 0.3% higher than the month-over-month increase reported in March. For the second month in a row, Boston had the best month-over-month improvement across all metro areas analyzed. The state of Oklahoma and the Bridgeport, Conn. metro area are the geographic regions in the report with the biggest declines.

For the second month in a row, the information sector had the best month-over month gain. The professional and business services and construction sectors also performed well in April.

Below are the key findings of the April 2015 TriNet SMBeat Report. All data related to employment growth and losses are sourced from TriNet’s population of more than 11,000 clients and approximately 289,000 worksite employees [1] in the U.S. This month’s report results:

National Report:

The employment index increased 0.5% from 187 to 188. Additionally, the index is up 12% compared to the same time last year. The hiring rate index decreased this month from 69 to 68.

The termination rate index decreased in April, from 56 to 55. Similarly, voluntary terminations decreased this month, with the index moving 2.2% from 90 to 88. The involuntary termination index is down 2.7% this month, from 37 to 36.

Geographic Trends:

Nevada had good gains in April with a month-over-month increase of 2.2%, moving the index value to 190. For the second month in a row, Oklahoma’s employment index decreased, for an index value of 84.

The Boston metro area had a month-over-month gain of 1.7%, moving the index value to 365. The Bridgeport, Conn. metro area decreased this month, with an index value of 266.

Industry Trends:

For the second month in a row, the information sector enjoyed the highest month-over-month gain of 2.1%, bringing the employment index value to 640 in April.

The professional and business services and construction sectors also performed well this month, increasing by 1.4% and 1.2%, moving the indices to 292 and 87, respectively.

