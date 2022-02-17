Major Industries Show Employment Gains; Nevada Continues to Lead the Country in Job Growth, According to TriNet’s SMBeat April Report

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. – May 11, 2015 – TriNet (NYSE: TNET), a leading cloud-based provider of HR services, today announced the findings of its April 2015 SMBeat, a monthly analysis of small to medium-sized business (SMB) employment and human capital economic indicators. April’s report focuses on geographic and industry trends on a national scale, showing increased employment stability and positive growth in major industries.
For the third month in a row, Nevada’s employment index increased, moving the index value in April 2.2% to 190. This month-over-month increase is 0.3% higher than the month-over-month increase reported in March. For the second month in a row, Boston had the best month-over-month improvement across all metro areas analyzed. The state of Oklahoma and the Bridgeport, Conn. metro area are the geographic regions in the report with the biggest declines.
For the second month in a row, the information sector had the best month-over month gain. The professional and business services and construction sectors also performed well in April.
Below are the key findings of the April 2015 TriNet SMBeat Report. All data related to employment growth and losses are sourced from TriNet’s population of more than 11,000 clients and approximately 289,000 worksite employees[1] in the U.S. This month’s report results:
National Report:
Geographic Trends:
Industry Trends:
For additional details and to receive monthly SMBeat alerts, visit TriNet.com/smbeat.
To stay connected, follow TriNet on Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Facebook.
For current HR news, visit the TriNet Blog: http://www.trinet.com/blog/
###
About TriNet
TriNet is a leading provider of a comprehensive human resources solution for small to medium-sized businesses, or SMBs. We enhance business productivity by enabling our clients to outsource their human resources, or HR, function to one strategic partner and allowing them to focus on operating and growing their core businesses. Our HR solution includes services such as payroll processing, human capital consulting, employment law compliance and employee benefits, including health insurance, retirement plans and workers compensation insurance. Our services are delivered by our expert team of HR professionals and enabled by our proprietary, cloud-based technology platform, which allows our clients and their employees to efficiently conduct their HR transactions anytime and anywhere. For more information, please visit http://www.trinet.com.
Media Contacts:
Jock Breitwieser
TriNet
TriNet, Ambitions Realized and the TriNet logo are registered trademarks of TriNet. All other trademarks, service marks, registered trademarks, or registered service marks are the property of their respective owners.
[1] As of March 31, 2014. Data is sourced from full-time and salaried employees of TriNet’s clients, which we refer to as worksite employees.
March 22, 2022
TriNet Group, Inc. (“TriNet,” the “Company,” “us” or “our”) announced today the final results of its modified “Dutch auction” tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase for cash up to $300 million in value of its issued and outstanding common stock, par value $0.000025 per share (the “Common Stock”), at a price per share not less than $83.00 and not greater than $97.00, less any applicable withholding taxes and without interest, using available cash on hand. The Tender Offer expired at 12:00 midnight, New York City time, at the end of the day on March 17, 2022. The Company’s largest stockholder, Atairos Group, Inc., did not participate in the Tender Offer.
March 18, 2022
TriNet Group, Inc. (“TriNet,” the “Company,” “us” or “our”) announced today the preliminary results of its modified “Dutch auction” tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase for cash up to $300 million in value of its issued and outstanding common stock, par value $0.000025 per share (the “Common Stock”), at a price per share not less than $83.00 and not greater than $97.00, less any applicable withholding taxes and without interest, using available cash on hand. The Tender Offer expired at 12:00 midnight, New York City time, at the end of the day on March 17, 2022 (the “Expiration Date”). The Company’s largest stockholder, Atairos Group, Inc., did not participate in the Tender Offer.
February 17, 2022
TriNet Group, Inc. announced today that it has commenced a modified “Dutch auction” tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase for cash up to $300 million in value of its common stock (the “Common Stock”) at a price per share not less than $83.00 and not greater than $97.00, less any applicable withholding taxes and without interest, using available cash on hand. On February 16, 2022, the closing price of the Common Stock was $81.22 per share. The Tender Offer will expire at 12:00 midnight, New York City time, at the end of the day on March 17, 2022, unless extended or terminated.