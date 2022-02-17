National Association for Business Resources Names TriNet One of the Bay Area’s Best and Brightest Companies to Work For

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. – Oct. 26, 2015 –TriNet (NYSE: TNET), a leading provider of HR services, announced today it has been named one of the Bay Area’s Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® by the National Association for Business Resources (NABR). TriNet received this honor for its achievements in employee relations, using innovation to motivate employees and implementing creative compensation programs, among others.

An independent research firm evaluated each company’s entry based on key measures in various categories. Criteria include:

compensation

benefits and employee solutions

employee enrichment

engagement and retention

employee education and development

recruitment, selection and orientation

employee achievement and recognition

communication and shared vision

diversity and inclusion

work-life balance

community initiatives and strategic company performance

TriNet will also vie for one of three “best of the best overall” elite awards to be announced during the San Francisco Bay Area’s Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® symposium and awards gala on Thursday, November 12, 2015 in San Francisco.

Supporting Quotes

Jing Liao, Senior Vice President, Human Resources, TriNet

“We pride ourselves on being a best-in-class organization for our clients and that starts with being a best-in-class organization for our employees. TriNet provides a workplace that nurtures our employees and affords them the opportunity to continuously learn, grow and achieve greatness. This coveted award underscores we are on the right path. It strengthens our resolve to implement innovative ways to attract and develop the best talent and provide our clients with unmatched solutions and services.”

Jennifer Kluge, President, NABR

“We are honored to recognize the efforts of this year’s 'best and brightest' companies. These companies have created impressive organizational value and business results through their policies and best practices in human resource management. This award designation is a powerful recruitment tool in the drive to attract and retain exceptional employees.”

About TriNet

TriNet is a leading provider of a comprehensive human resources solution for small and midsize businesses or SMBs. We enhance business productivity by enabling our clients to outsource their human resources, or HR, function to one strategic partner and allowing them to focus on operating and growing their core businesses. Our HR solution includes services such as payroll processing, human capital consulting, employment law compliance and employee benefits, including health insurance, retirement plans and workers compensation insurance. Our services are delivered by our expert team of HR professionals and enabled by our proprietary, cloud-based technology platform, which allows our clients and their employees to efficiently conduct their HR transactions anytime and anywhere. For more information, please visit http://www.trinet.com.

