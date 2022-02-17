New Alliance Between TriNet and B2B CFO Allows SMBs to Receive Best-in-Class Financial and HR Services, All in One Place

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. – December 1, 2015 –TriNet (NYSE: TNET), a leading cloud-based provider of HR services, today announced it signed a strategic alliance agreement with B2B CFO, the largest CFO and exit transition services firm in the U.S. Through the alliance, clients of B2B CFO can have both their financial and HR needs met through fully vetted access to TriNet services.

B2B CFO and TriNet are combining their complementary offerings and capabilities to help joint clients grow quickly and efficiently. B2B CFO offers chief financial officer and exit transition services to small and midsize businesses (SMBs) through its 228 partners who advise more than 1,200 clients across North America.

Clients of B2B CFO now have access to a full range of HR services specifically tailored for SMBs, entrepreneurs and trusted advisors. TriNet HR solutions let B2B CFO clients minimize employer-related risk and relieve the burden of HR administration so they can focus on driving business results.

Supporting Quotes:

Mel Zeledon, Vice President, Channels and Alliances, TriNet

“We are pleased to enter into this strategic alliance with B2B CFO to provide two complementary business solutions that SMBs need for success. B2B CFO shares our commitment to addressing SMB challenges and providing quality services. Together, we are creating a unique combination of HR and financial services so our mutual clients can focus on innovation and growth in their respective industries.”

Jerry L. Mills, CEO and founder, B2B CFO

“This collaboration with TriNet will allow us to expand the resources that our partners can offer to clients. This is a relationship that we have grown over the years and are proud to take to the next level.”

About TriNet

TriNet is a leading provider of a comprehensive human resources solution for small to midsize businesses (SMBs). We enhance business productivity by enabling our clients to outsource their human resources, or HR, function to one strategic partner and allowing them to focus on operating and growing their core businesses. Our HR solution includes services such as payroll processing, human capital consulting, employment law compliance and employee benefits, including health insurance, retirement plans and workers compensation insurance. Our services are delivered by our expert team of HR professionals and enabled by our proprietary, cloud-based technology platform, which allows our clients and their employees to efficiently conduct their HR transactions anytime and anywhere. For more information, please visit http://www.trinet.com.

