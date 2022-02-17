New Mobile Release of TriNet Expense Improves Speed and Efficiency of Expense & Time Management

New and enhanced features in TriNet Expense mobile 2.4 for iPhone™ and Android™ include:
Mobile Expense Policy: To speed the expenses process and minimize errors, policy warning symbols notify submitters and approvers of any policy or compliance violations. Users can also submit an explanation of why there is an issue so it can be resolved on the go.
Reporting: TriNet Expense reporting now shows full report and approval history and includes new features such as flagging of policy violations. Users can recall a submitted report so that mistakes can be rectified from the road.
Time Entry: Tracking and capturing billable time is easy with a new feature that gives the ability to switch between manual time entry and an automated timer. Users can easily specify which task, client, or project their hours will be assigned to per time entry.
Receipts: Synchronization between the online and mobile applications has been improved with alerts showing users when a receipt has been successfully delivered to their online account. In addition, images taken via mobile are now optimized for better upload and download speeds. Users can also add a receipt and save it for expensing at a later time.
To increase expense and time management efficiency and effectiveness, TriNet Expense integrates with a broad range of popular business applications. For example, it seamlessly connects with many online solutions popular with small to medium size businesses such as NetSuite, Intacct, and Intuit QuickBooks. Additionally, TriNet Expense’s customized data exporter can integrate with leading business management applications including Microsoft Dynamics, Oracle E-Business Suite Financials, Sage, SAP, TriNet ; and other SaaS / On-Premise solutions.
March 22, 2022
TriNet Group, Inc. (“TriNet,” the “Company,” “us” or “our”) announced today the final results of its modified “Dutch auction” tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase for cash up to $300 million in value of its issued and outstanding common stock, par value $0.000025 per share (the “Common Stock”), at a price per share not less than $83.00 and not greater than $97.00, less any applicable withholding taxes and without interest, using available cash on hand. The Tender Offer expired at 12:00 midnight, New York City time, at the end of the day on March 17, 2022. The Company’s largest stockholder, Atairos Group, Inc., did not participate in the Tender Offer.
