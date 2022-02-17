01_Assets/Icon/UI/menu_darkCreated with Sketch.
Press Releases

New Mobile Release of TriNet Expense Improves Speed and Efficiency of Expense & Time Management

Responds to the 51% of Businesses Wanting to Improve Expense Management

San Leandro, Calif. – September 26, 2013 – TriNet Expense (formerly ExpenseCloud), the popular cloud-based expense and time management system, has been improved with enhancements to the mobile app. This is great news to the 51[1] percent of companies who ranked improving expense management as a top priority, and the 45[2] percent of accounting and finance professionals who listed inefficient processes as the top challenge in managing time and expenses (T&E). By providing an easy to use and feature-rich cloud-based solution and mobile app, TriNet Expense simplifies reporting, ensures compliance with corporate policies, and reduces the overall cost of T&E management.

New and enhanced features in TriNet Expense mobile 2.4 for iPhone™ and Android™ include:

Mobile Expense Policy: To speed the expenses process and minimize errors, policy warning symbols notify submitters and approvers of any policy or compliance violations. Users can also submit an explanation of why there is an issue so it can be resolved on the go.

Reporting: TriNet Expense reporting now shows full report and approval history and includes new features such as flagging of policy violations. Users can recall a submitted report so that mistakes can be rectified from the road.

Time Entry: Tracking and capturing billable time is easy with a new feature that gives the ability to switch between manual time entry and an automated timer. Users can easily specify which task, client, or project their hours will be assigned to per time entry.

Receipts: Synchronization between the online and mobile applications has been improved with alerts showing users when a receipt has been successfully delivered to their online account. In addition, images taken via mobile are now optimized for better upload and download speeds. Users can also add a receipt and save it for expensing at a later time.

To increase expense and time management efficiency and effectiveness, TriNet Expense integrates with a broad range of popular business applications. For example, it seamlessly connects with many online solutions popular with small to medium size businesses such as NetSuiteIntacct, and Intuit QuickBooks. Additionally, TriNet Expense’s customized data exporter can integrate with leading business management applications including Microsoft Dynamics, Oracle E-Business Suite Financials, Sage, SAP, TriNet ; and other SaaS / On-Premise solutions.

About TriNet Expense

TriNet Expense provides everything companies need to manage the entire expense reporting and time management process from anywhere- online or from a mobile device. The cloud based solution allows users to create, submit, and approve expense reports or timesheets online and then either reimburse employees or invoice clients via integration with leading SaaS accounting solutions. For more information, please visit www.expensecloud.com

Media Contact:

Jock Breitwieser                                        Michelle Sieling

TriNet                                                           Bond PR Worldwide

Jock.Breitwieser@trinet.com                  michelle@bondprus.com

510.875.7250                                             415.349.7434

 

[1] Aberdeen Group 2013 Travel & Entertainment Expense Management survey

 

[2] PaySteam Advisors 2011 Travel & Expenses Management Benchmarking

