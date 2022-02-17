Recent Report Names TriNet Expense as a Leading Expense Software Solution for Business Professionals

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. – Oct. 9, 2015 – TriNet (NYSE: TNET), a leading provider of HR services announced today that TriNet Expense, its expense management product, was named a leader in the latest G2 Crowd grid for expense management software. The G2 Crowd grid is a report of online reviews from more than 1,000 business professionals.

Analysis of G2 Crowd user reviews revealed that TriNet Expense is a top expense management software solution for customer satisfaction and market presence, as defined by the following criteria:

Ability of the product to meet user requirements.

Likeliness that users would recommend the product.

Ease-of-use rating.

Rate of adoption.

Frequent user comments about TriNet Expense commend its ease of use, its user-friendly interface and its efficiency. In addition to customer satisfaction, TriNet Expense was named a leading expense management product due to its scale, which is based on market share, vendor size and social impact. The top six expense management products – including TriNet Expense - are deployed exclusively in the cloud, underscoring that TriNet Expense is also a leader in product delivery and accessibility.

Supporting Quotes

Pravin Kumar, VP, Product Management, TriNet

“Expense management can be challenging and time-consuming. Small to midsize businesses need simple solutions that allow them to focus on driving their business. TriNet Expense is frequently praised by industry experts for its excellence and we are extremely proud of the positive feedback we received, from actual customers in the G2 Crowd grid for expense management software. Their comments propel us to keep pushing even further, to constantly deliver outstanding cloud-based applications as part of TriNet’s offerings.”

About TriNet

TriNet is a leading provider of a comprehensive human resources solution for small and midsize businesses or SMBs. We enhance business productivity by enabling our clients to outsource their human resources, or HR, function to one strategic partner and allowing them to focus on operating and growing their core businesses. Our HR solution includes services such as payroll processing, human capital consulting, employment law compliance and employee benefits, including health insurance, retirement plans and workers compensation insurance. Our services are delivered by our expert team of HR professionals and enabled by our proprietary, cloud-based technology platform, which allows our clients and their employees to efficiently conduct their HR transactions anytime and anywhere. For more information, please visit http://www.trinet.com.

