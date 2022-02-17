Stevie Awards for Great Employers Names TriNet One of the World's Best Human Resources Businesses

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. – Oct. 24, 2016 – The Stevie Awards for Great Employers honored TriNet (NYSE: TNET), a leading cloud-based provider of HR services, with two awards that recognize TriNet for being among the best of the world’s human resources professionals and HR-related products.

TriNet Director, Human Capital Services Jacqueline Breslin was awarded top honors with the gold Stevie Award for Human Resources Professional of the Year. Additionally, TriNet received a silver Stevie for Human Resources Technology Solution Provider of the Year, which recognizes industry achievements in providing solutions for human resources-related systems, software or analytics.

More than 250 nominations from organizations around the world were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of HR-related categories. Worldwide, over 50 professionals participated in the judging process to select this year’s Stevie Award winners. Winners were officially announced during an awards banquet on September 30 in New York City.

Supporting Quotes

Burton M. Goldfield, President and CEO, TriNet

“Tailored to our clients’ industry-specific requirements, our products deliver extensive HR expertise, comprehensive employee benefits, resources to minimize employer-related risks and a feature-rich, intuitive technology platform. We are honored to be recognized by a renowned organization like the Stevie Awards for our exemplary HR offerings and talented employees. It is always rewarding to receive independent, third-party validation for the value that we bring to small and midsize companies.”

Jacqueline Breslin, Director, Human Capital Services, TriNet

“My work is influenced by the high-value services our clients expect of us and by the expertise and quality work of my colleagues. This pushes me to consistently strive to be the best HR professional I can be. I am honored that the Stevie Awards recognize the importance of professional HR services to driving business success.”



Michael Gallagher, President and Founder, Stevie Awards

“The judges were extremely impressed with the quality of entries we received in the first Stevie Awards for Great Employers. The dedication these Stevie-winning organizations have to making great workplaces for employees was evident in every nomination.”

To stay connected, follow TriNet on Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Facebook.

For current HR news, visit the TriNet Blog.

###

About TriNet

TriNet is a leading provider of a comprehensive human resources solution for small to midsize businesses (SMBs). We enhance business productivity by enabling our clients to outsource their human resources, or HR, function to one strategic partner and allowing them to focus on operating and growing their core businesses. Our HR solution includes services such as payroll processing, human capital consulting, employment law compliance and employee benefits, including health insurance, retirement plans and workers compensation insurance. Our services are delivered by our expert team of HR professionals and enabled by our proprietary, cloud-based technology platform, which allows our clients and their employees to efficiently conduct their HR transactions anytime and anywhere. For more information, please visit http://www.trinet.com.





Media Contacts:

Jock Breitwieser

TriNet

Jock.Breitwieser@TriNet.com

(510) 875-7250

TriNet, Ambitions Realized and the TriNet logo are registered trademarks of TriNet. All other trademarks, service marks, registered trademarks, or registered service marks are the property of their respective owners.