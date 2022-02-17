TriNet Acquires Teleborder; Expands Services for Companies Hiring International Employees

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. – April 7, 2016 – TriNet (NYSE: TNET), a leading cloud-based provider of HR services, today announced it has completed the acquisition of assets from Teleborder, Inc., a provider of immigration HR services for employers. As part of the acquisition, James Richards, Teleborder’s co-founder and CEO, along with the entire Teleborder team, will join TriNet and help drive TriNet’s expansion into servicing international companies and their employees.

The acquisition will bolster TriNet’s capabilities for assisting small and midsize U.S. businesses with the hiring, onboarding and retention of top talent from other countries. The integration of Teleborder’s capabilities into TriNet’s platform streamlines work visa applications and easily lets companies with and without in-house immigration or HR teams hire and manage international employees.

Teleborder’s investors include Khosla Ventures, Y Combinator, Recruit Strategic Partners, IDG Capital, SV Frontier, East Ventures and 500 Startups.

Supporting Quotes

Jimmy Franzone, Vice President Corporate Development, TriNet

“In today’s global economy, mobility of employees is paramount for business success. TriNet is committed to helping our clients focus on executing their business strategies by managing their HR. Teleborder’s unique expertise will serve as a building block for further development of TriNet products that help leading small and midsize businesses employ a global workforce.”

James Richards, Co-founder and CEO, Teleborder

“Our mission is to empower businesses and make it incredibly easy for them to hire the best talent available, regardless of location. Our platform gives seamless access to critical immigration HR services that help companies facilitate the processes of hiring and relocating international employees. We’re excited to join TriNet and bring these global workforce capabilities to its more than 12,000 small and midsize clients.”

About TriNet

TriNet is a leading provider of a comprehensive human resources solution for small and midsize businesses or SMBs. We enhance business productivity by enabling our clients to outsource their human resources, or HR, function to one strategic partner and allowing them to focus on operating and growing their core businesses. Our HR solution includes services such as payroll processing, human capital consulting, employment law compliance and employee benefits, including health insurance, retirement plans and workers compensation insurance. Our services are delivered by our expert team of HR professionals and enabled by our proprietary, cloud-based technology platform, which allows our clients and their employees to efficiently conduct their HR transactions anytime and anywhere. For more information, please visit http://www.trinet.com.

