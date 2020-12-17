TriNet Financial Services Preferred provides a high-touch service model led by a primary point of contact, guided onboarding, and enhanced payroll & tax solutions

DUBLIN, Calif.— June 23, 2021 - TriNet, a leading provider of comprehensive human resources for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs), today introduced TriNet Financial Services Preferred, a new top-tier version of its HR solution that addresses the critical HR needs of firms in the financial services industry.

Drawing upon more than three decades of providing HR solutions to over 5,000 financial services clients—along with deep industry knowledge and insights—TriNet Financial Services Preferred allows financial services firms to deliver a premier employee experience, efficiently manage HR administration, and comply with a complex set of employment-related risks and regulations.

Today’s ever-changing environment has resulted in several HR challenges. Over three-quarters of CEOs of financial services companies saw skills shortages as a threat to their growth prospects.[1] Meanwhile, as firms navigate the effects of the pandemic on their organizations, 61 percent of financial services CFOs say they plan to make remote work permanent for roles that allow it,[2] and 28 percent of companies plan to increase investments in nontraditional HR technology, such as remote-working tools.[3]

“We believe the success of financial services firms depends now, more than ever, on HR products and services that ease the burden of HR complexities and allow them to grow their business,” said TriNet Vice President, Products & Transformation Scott Harrington.

“We designed TriNet Financial Services Preferred in response to valuable customer feedback and their unique HR needs with an extensive, all-in-one solution that offers dedicated professional HR support, guided onboarding, top-tier benefits offerings, risk mitigation and other features vital to business success in this industry.”



Key features of TriNet Financial Services Preferred include:

High-touch service model led by primary point of contact: Financial services firms often require a significant time commitment from their employees. In turn, they want to provide their teams with a premier employment experience while minimizing time spent on outside distractions. TriNet Financial Services Preferred provides a high-touch service model that includes a dedicated HR specialist as the primary point for core strategic and operational HR matters, backed up by an HR team that includes benefits, workers' compensation, new employee orientations, open enrollment meetings, and other human capital-related inquiries. The service model is comprised of professionals who specialize in working with financial services firms and, in-turn, have strong familiarity with industry issues and preferences.





Guided Onboarding: Differentiated and premium integration experience facilitated by a Transition Consultant who is with financial services clients every step of the way to work through the choices they want to make for their business and people.





Enhanced Payroll & Tax: Recognizing bonus season is a meaningful period for financial services, TriNet brings a team with expertise in Payroll & Tax issues to help clients think through their strategy and ensure a locked down execution; this capability surges for bonus season, but the same TriNet team caliber is available throughout the year for complex issues.

Top-tier employee benefits: A rich set of benefits is vital to offering a premier employee experience. TriNet Financial Services Preferred includes access to top-tier health plans through leading national and regional carriers. The solution also delivers a 401(k) plan with flexible investment options, health advocacy and access to a variety of perks through TriNet.





Support for partnerships and other entities: Financial Services firms frequently operate through partnership and LLC structures. TriNet Financial Services accommodates these different structures through its support of compensation for salaried employees, and participating partners and members.





Risk and compliance management: Assuring stakeholders of HR compliance and risk mitigation in an ever-changing regulatory environment requires time and specialized expertise. TriNet Financial Services Preferred helps companies manage a broad range of employer-related risks through prevention programs, insurance coverage (EPLI) and claims mitigation.





TriNet Financial Services Preferred will be available by October.

