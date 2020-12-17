TriNet Financial Services Preferred provides a high-touch service model led by a primary point of contact, guided onboarding, and enhanced payroll & tax solutions
DUBLIN, Calif.— June 23, 2021 - TriNet, a leading provider of comprehensive human resources for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs), today introduced TriNet Financial Services Preferred, a new top-tier version of its HR solution that addresses the critical HR needs of firms in the financial services industry.
Drawing upon more than three decades of providing HR solutions to over 5,000 financial services clients—along with deep industry knowledge and insights—TriNet Financial Services Preferred allows financial services firms to deliver a premier employee experience, efficiently manage HR administration, and comply with a complex set of employment-related risks and regulations.
Today’s ever-changing environment has resulted in several HR challenges. Over three-quarters of CEOs of financial services companies saw skills shortages as a threat to their growth prospects.[1] Meanwhile, as firms navigate the effects of the pandemic on their organizations, 61 percent of financial services CFOs say they plan to make remote work permanent for roles that allow it,[2] and 28 percent of companies plan to increase investments in nontraditional HR technology, such as remote-working tools.[3]
“We believe the success of financial services firms depends now, more than ever, on HR products and services that ease the burden of HR complexities and allow them to grow their business,” said TriNet Vice President, Products & Transformation Scott Harrington.
“We designed TriNet Financial Services Preferred in response to valuable customer feedback and their unique HR needs with an extensive, all-in-one solution that offers dedicated professional HR support, guided onboarding, top-tier benefits offerings, risk mitigation and other features vital to business success in this industry.”
Key features of TriNet Financial Services Preferred include:
TriNet Financial Services Preferred will be available by October.
Visit TriNet Financial Services or call (888) 874-6388 for additional information.
About TriNet
TriNet (NYSE: TNET) provides small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) with full-service HR solutions tailored by industry. To free SMBs from HR complexities, TriNet offers access to human capital expertise, benefits, risk mitigation and compliance, payroll and real-time technology. From Main Street to Wall Street, TriNet empowers SMBs to focus on what matters most-growing their business. TriNet, incredible starts here. For more information, visit TriNet.com or follow us on Twitter.
[1] https://www.pwc.com/gx/en/ceo-survey/2019/Theme-assets/reports/financial-services-talent-ceo-survey-trends-report-2019.pdf (accessed 6/17/2021)
[2] PwC US CFO Pulse Survey, June 2020 (accessed 11/9/20).
[3] https://www.shrm.org/resources...; accessed 12/17/20.
|
Investors:
|
Media:
TriNet and the TriNet logo are registered trademarks of TriNet. All other trademarks, service marks, registered trademarks, or registered service marks are the property of their respective owners.
March 22, 2022
TriNet Group, Inc. (“TriNet,” the “Company,” “us” or “our”) announced today the final results of its modified “Dutch auction” tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase for cash up to $300 million in value of its issued and outstanding common stock, par value $0.000025 per share (the “Common Stock”), at a price per share not less than $83.00 and not greater than $97.00, less any applicable withholding taxes and without interest, using available cash on hand. The Tender Offer expired at 12:00 midnight, New York City time, at the end of the day on March 17, 2022. The Company’s largest stockholder, Atairos Group, Inc., did not participate in the Tender Offer.
March 18, 2022
TriNet Group, Inc. (“TriNet,” the “Company,” “us” or “our”) announced today the preliminary results of its modified “Dutch auction” tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase for cash up to $300 million in value of its issued and outstanding common stock, par value $0.000025 per share (the “Common Stock”), at a price per share not less than $83.00 and not greater than $97.00, less any applicable withholding taxes and without interest, using available cash on hand. The Tender Offer expired at 12:00 midnight, New York City time, at the end of the day on March 17, 2022 (the “Expiration Date”). The Company’s largest stockholder, Atairos Group, Inc., did not participate in the Tender Offer.
February 17, 2022
TriNet Group, Inc. announced today that it has commenced a modified “Dutch auction” tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase for cash up to $300 million in value of its common stock (the “Common Stock”) at a price per share not less than $83.00 and not greater than $97.00, less any applicable withholding taxes and without interest, using available cash on hand. On February 16, 2022, the closing price of the Common Stock was $81.22 per share. The Tender Offer will expire at 12:00 midnight, New York City time, at the end of the day on March 17, 2022, unless extended or terminated.