TriNet Appoints Craig Flower as Chief Technology Officer and Sateesh Chilukuri as Vice President of Software Development

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. – March 3, 2015 – TriNet (NYSE: TNET), a leading cloud-based provider of HR solutions, today announced the appointment of two key technology executives to drive continued innovation and scale for its software products and technology infrastructure. The high profile additions to the leadership team underscore TriNet’s dedication to providing small and medium-sized businesses with unrivaled and industry-leading technology solutions.

Craig Flower joins TriNet as chief technology officer, while Sateesh Chilukuri is taking on the role of vice president of software development. Both executives will concentrate on further enhancing the client experience by advancing TriNet’s leading HR technology. TriNet’s unique HR productivity solutions enable small and medium-sized companies to focus their time on advancing their businesses, rather than on onerous HR tasks.

Prior to TriNet, Flower worked in management positions for nearly two decades at Hewlett-Packard, most recently as senior vice president and chief information officer. He managed thousands of geographically dispersed colleagues and successfully delivered high value technology that benefited customers and business performance. Flower holds a Bachelor of Science in Mathematical and Computational Science from Stanford University.

Chilukuri is an award-winning leader who held executive roles in product development and engineering for leading technology companies, most recently at Lithium and prior to that at Intuit, where he worked for more than 10 years. He holds a Master’s degree in Computer Science from the University of Alabama in Huntsville and a Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from Manipal Institute of Technology in Manipal, India.

Burton M. Goldfield, President and CEO, TriNet

“TriNet’s clients are innovative, cutting-edge and constantly advancing. As their HR partner, it is our imperative to deliver high value products and services. By investing in state-of-the-art technology and hiring the best professionals in the industry, we further enhance our ability to provide small and medium-sized businesses with high-performing HR solutions that allow them to focus on growing their businesses.”

Craig Flower, CTO, TriNet

“TriNet has proven its commitment to top-notch technology and high quality service offerings. With an unwavering focus on delivering an exceptional client experience, I look forward to working with a talented team to provide small and medium-sized businesses with products and services that have a direct impact on their success.”

Sateesh Chilukuri, Vice President, Software Development, TriNet

“It is an exciting time to be at TriNet and I am eager to help revolutionize the way small and medium-sized businesses meet their HR needs. I am proud to be part of a company that nurtures the cultivation of innovative ideas and best-in-class solutions that drive businesses forward.”

