TriNet Appoints Jing Liao as Senior Vice President of Human Resources

TriNet (NYSE: TNET), a leading cloud-based provider of HR services , today announced that Jing Liao has joined TriNet as senior vice president of human resources. In this role, she leads all of TriNet’s corporate human resources functions with a strong focus on talent management, company culture and scalable processes. Liao brings extensive executive leadership experience to TriNet, along with a proven track record of building world-class HR functions in high-growth companies. She consistently has led the establishment of fast-paced, team-oriented and results-driven cultures that enabled strong corporate performance.

Previously, Liao was the vice president, global human resources at Atmel (NASDAQ: ATML), where she led the global HR function, to establish and drive a winning culture that enabled the high performance and success of the company. Before joining Atmel, Liao served as vice president of global human resources for Avanex, where she was responsible for architecting and establishing an HR department tasked to support the restructuring and growth plan of the company. Earlier, she held HR leadership positions at Hyperion, JDS Uniphase and Adaptec.

Liao received an M.A. degree in Human Resources and Industrial Relations from the University of Minnesota, Carlson School of Business and a B.S. Degree in Chemistry from Peking University, China. She serves on the Board Executive Compensation Committee at El Camino Hospital, is the co-chair of the San Francisco Executive HR Forum and is on the Advisory Board of the HR and Industry Relations department at the University of Minnesota.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jing Liao to TriNet. Jing’s experience in building strong performance cultures in large, high-growth companies is valuable as we continue to execute our vision. She is a key addition to TriNet and our executive team. “

“I am excited to join TriNet, which has seen tremendous success in delivering high quality HR solutions to small-to-medium-sized businesses across America. The company has experienced strong growth and assembled a top-notch team. I look forward to contributing to TriNet’s leadership and to driving a winning, high performance culture.”

###

TriNet is a leading provider of a comprehensive human resources solution for small to medium-sized businesses, or SMBs. We enhance business productivity by enabling our clients to outsource their human resources, or HR, function to one strategic partner and allowing them to focus on operating and growing their core businesses. Our HR solution includes services such as payroll processing, human capital consulting, employment law compliance and employee benefits, including health insurance, retirement plans and workers compensation insurance. Our services are delivered by our expert team of HR professionals and enabled by our proprietary, cloud-based technology platform, which allows our clients and their employees to efficiently conduct their HR transactions anytime and anywhere. For more information, please visit http://www.trinet.com.

