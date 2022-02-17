TriNet Appoints Jing Liao as Senior Vice President of Human Resources

Previously, Liao was the vice president, global human resources at Atmel (NASDAQ: ATML), where she led the global HR function, to establish and drive a winning culture that enabled the high performance and success of the company. Before joining Atmel, Liao served as vice president of global human resources for Avanex, where she was responsible for architecting and establishing an HR department tasked to support the restructuring and growth plan of the company. Earlier, she held HR leadership positions at Hyperion, JDS Uniphase and Adaptec.
Liao received an M.A. degree in Human Resources and Industrial Relations from the University of Minnesota, Carlson School of Business and a B.S. Degree in Chemistry from Peking University, China. She serves on the Board Executive Compensation Committee at El Camino Hospital, is the co-chair of the San Francisco Executive HR Forum and is on the Advisory Board of the HR and Industry Relations department at the University of Minnesota.
Supporting Quotes
Burton M. Goldfield, President and CEO, TriNet
“We are thrilled to welcome Jing Liao to TriNet. Jing’s experience in building strong performance cultures in large, high-growth companies is valuable as we continue to execute our vision. She is a key addition to TriNet and our executive team. “
Jing Liao, Senior Vice President of Human Resources, TriNet
“I am excited to join TriNet, which has seen tremendous success in delivering high quality HR solutions to small-to-medium-sized businesses across America. The company has experienced strong growth and assembled a top-notch team. I look forward to contributing to TriNet’s leadership and to driving a winning, high performance culture.”
About TriNet
TriNet is a leading provider of a comprehensive human resources solution for small to medium-sized businesses, or SMBs. We enhance business productivity by enabling our clients to outsource their human resources, or HR, function to one strategic partner and allowing them to focus on operating and growing their core businesses. Our HR solution includes services such as payroll processing, human capital consulting, employment law compliance and employee benefits, including health insurance, retirement plans and workers compensation insurance. Our services are delivered by our expert team of HR professionals and enabled by our proprietary, cloud-based technology platform, which allows our clients and their employees to efficiently conduct their HR transactions anytime and anywhere. For more information, please visit http://www.trinet.com.
March 22, 2022
February 17, 2022
TriNet Group, Inc. announced today that it has commenced a modified “Dutch auction” tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase for cash up to $300 million in value of its common stock (the “Common Stock”) at a price per share not less than $83.00 and not greater than $97.00, less any applicable withholding taxes and without interest, using available cash on hand. On February 16, 2022, the closing price of the Common Stock was $81.22 per share. The Tender Offer will expire at 12:00 midnight, New York City time, at the end of the day on March 17, 2022, unless extended or terminated.