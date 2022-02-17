TriNet Appoints Katherine August-deWilde to Board of Directors

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. – November 18, 2013 – TriNet, a leading cloud-based provider of HR services, today announced that Katherine August-deWilde has been appointed to its Board of Directors. August-deWilde brings more than 25 years of senior executive leadership and unique M&A and IPO experience in the banking industry to TriNet’s board.

Since 2007, August-deWilde has served as president and COO at First Republic Bank. She has been an executive with the bank since its inception, joining as CFO in 1985. August-deWilde helped drive the IPO process and was elected to the board of directors in 1988. She co-led the management buyback of First Republic from Bank of America in 2010. August-deWilde leads the effort to grow business banking and wealth management, and has a major impact on strategy, sales, and client relationships.

Previously, August-deWilde served as senior vice president and CFO at PMI Mortgage Insurance Co. Earlier she was a director of finance at Itel Corporation and before that, August-deWilde worked as an associate at McKinsey & Company in San Francisco and London.

August-deWilde received her AB from Goucher College and her MBA from Stanford University Graduate School of Business. She currently serves on the advisory councils of the Stanford Graduate School of Business and the Stanford Center on Longevity and is a trustee of the Boys and Girls Clubs of San Francisco.

Supporting Quotes

H. Raymond Bingham, Chairman, TriNet

“We are fortunate to have Katherine join our board of directors. She is a seasoned executive with tremendous operating experience. Her strategic insight will be extremely valuable for TriNet as the company continues on its rapid growth trajectory.”

Burton M. Goldfield, President and CEO, TriNet

“Katherine is a very impressive businesswoman with unique achievements and a proven track record of driving value and market share for fast-growing organizations. Her exceptional background as an entrepreneur, strong business acumen, financial expertise and industry experience will be tremendous assets as we aggressively pursue success for our customers and TriNet alike.”

Katherine deWilde, Director, TriNet

“TriNet is an absolute stand-out company. It combines high quality products and services, experienced and innovative management and a tremendous market opportunity. As a strategic partner to small businesses for HR, benefits, payroll, employment law compliance and risk reduction, TriNet offers entrepreneurs a competitive edge they could not achieve otherwise. I am excited to be working with the management team and the board to help fuel TriNet’s success and growth.”

