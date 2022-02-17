TriNet Appoints Steve Apfelberg as Vice President of Marketing

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (November 13, 2012) –TriNet, a leading cloud-based provider of HR services, today announced the appointment of Steve Apfelberg as the company’s Vice President of Marketing. In this role, Apfelberg manages TriNet’s marketing team and programs and is responsible for corporate marketing, product marketing, PR and market awareness, branding, lead generation and all other outbound activities for the professional employer organization (PEO).
“We are thrilled that Steve has joined our executive team at this exciting time,” said Burton M. Goldfield, CEO at TriNet. “With our recently closed acquisition of Strategic Outsourcing, Inc. (SOI), we became the largest independent, cloud-based HR provider leveraging the PEO model to help grow small businesses. It’s terrific to have Steve on board to help promote our multiple products and services to an expanded set of targeted industries, and to communicate our leadership position and competitive differentiation. Throughout his career, Steve has put the customer first and consistently produced strong results. I am confident he will provide similar leadership and execution at TriNet.”
Prior to TriNet, Apfelberg was the Chief Marketing Officer at Skire, a leading provider of cloud-based solutions for managing capital projects, facilities and real estate. Under his leadership, the company, which was recently acquired by Oracle, improved its demand generation processes and expanded its product offering. Previously, Apfelberg served as the Vice President of Marketing at Yammer, a pioneer and leader in enterprise social networking. He played significant roles in building the enterprising social networking category, creating awareness for the company and evangelizing its value proposition in the media and at events around the world. Yammer was acquired by Microsoft in 2012. Earlier, Apfelberg was the Senior Vice President of Marketing and Business Development at CallidusCloud, a publicly traded provider of cloud-based sales, marketing, learning and hiring solutions. He also held senior roles in marketing and finance at Siebel, Remedy and Oracle. Apfelberg received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Stanford University.
“Small and medium-sized businesses are the lifeblood of the revival of the American economy, and I am excited to join a company that is a strategic accelerator to the growth and success of these companies,” said Steve Apfelberg, Vice President of Marketing at TriNet. “TriNet’s talented team has done a phenomenal job delivering value to clients and achieving a leadership position in the PEO market. I look forward to working with my colleagues as we expand our offerings, industries served and competitive advantage.”
March 22, 2022
TriNet Group, Inc. (“TriNet,” the “Company,” “us” or “our”) announced today the final results of its modified “Dutch auction” tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase for cash up to $300 million in value of its issued and outstanding common stock, par value $0.000025 per share (the “Common Stock”), at a price per share not less than $83.00 and not greater than $97.00, less any applicable withholding taxes and without interest, using available cash on hand. The Tender Offer expired at 12:00 midnight, New York City time, at the end of the day on March 17, 2022. The Company’s largest stockholder, Atairos Group, Inc., did not participate in the Tender Offer.
March 18, 2022
TriNet Group, Inc. (“TriNet,” the “Company,” “us” or “our”) announced today the preliminary results of its modified “Dutch auction” tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase for cash up to $300 million in value of its issued and outstanding common stock, par value $0.000025 per share (the “Common Stock”), at a price per share not less than $83.00 and not greater than $97.00, less any applicable withholding taxes and without interest, using available cash on hand. The Tender Offer expired at 12:00 midnight, New York City time, at the end of the day on March 17, 2022 (the “Expiration Date”). The Company’s largest stockholder, Atairos Group, Inc., did not participate in the Tender Offer.
February 17, 2022
TriNet Group, Inc. announced today that it has commenced a modified “Dutch auction” tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase for cash up to $300 million in value of its common stock (the “Common Stock”) at a price per share not less than $83.00 and not greater than $97.00, less any applicable withholding taxes and without interest, using available cash on hand. On February 16, 2022, the closing price of the Common Stock was $81.22 per share. The Tender Offer will expire at 12:00 midnight, New York City time, at the end of the day on March 17, 2022, unless extended or terminated.