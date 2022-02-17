TriNet Appoints Steve Apfelberg as Vice President of Marketing

Leading Cloud-based HR provider Taps Software Executive to Fuel Rapid Growth

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (November 13, 2012) –TriNet, a leading cloud-based provider of HR services, today announced the appointment of Steve Apfelberg as the company’s Vice President of Marketing. In this role, Apfelberg manages TriNet’s marketing team and programs and is responsible for corporate marketing, product marketing, PR and market awareness, branding, lead generation and all other outbound activities for the professional employer organization (PEO).

“We are thrilled that Steve has joined our executive team at this exciting time,” said Burton M. Goldfield, CEO at TriNet. “With our recently closed acquisition of Strategic Outsourcing, Inc. (SOI), we became the largest independent, cloud-based HR provider leveraging the PEO model to help grow small businesses. It’s terrific to have Steve on board to help promote our multiple products and services to an expanded set of targeted industries, and to communicate our leadership position and competitive differentiation. Throughout his career, Steve has put the customer first and consistently produced strong results. I am confident he will provide similar leadership and execution at TriNet.”

Prior to TriNet, Apfelberg was the Chief Marketing Officer at Skire, a leading provider of cloud-based solutions for managing capital projects, facilities and real estate. Under his leadership, the company, which was recently acquired by Oracle, improved its demand generation processes and expanded its product offering. Previously, Apfelberg served as the Vice President of Marketing at Yammer, a pioneer and leader in enterprise social networking. He played significant roles in building the enterprising social networking category, creating awareness for the company and evangelizing its value proposition in the media and at events around the world. Yammer was acquired by Microsoft in 2012. Earlier, Apfelberg was the Senior Vice President of Marketing and Business Development at CallidusCloud, a publicly traded provider of cloud-based sales, marketing, learning and hiring solutions. He also held senior roles in marketing and finance at Siebel, Remedy and Oracle. Apfelberg received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Stanford University.

“Small and medium-sized businesses are the lifeblood of the revival of the American economy, and I am excited to join a company that is a strategic accelerator to the growth and success of these companies,” said Steve Apfelberg, Vice President of Marketing at TriNet. “TriNet’s talented team has done a phenomenal job delivering value to clients and achieving a leadership position in the PEO market. I look forward to working with my colleagues as we expand our offerings, industries served and competitive advantage.”

