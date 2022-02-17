TriNet Debuts TriNetConnect Partner Program

Program creates long-term, win-win relationships with broker community and maintains focus on outstanding customer service

TriNet (NYSE: TNET), a leading cloud-based provider of HR services , today announced the launch of TriNetConnect, its structured program for channel partners. TriNetConnect provides TriNet insurance brokers and strategic partners with incentives, training, support, demand generation marketing campaigns and an extensive knowledgebase of resources to effectively offer high value HR solutions to their customers. As a member of TriNetConnect, partners can drive more revenue and accelerate growth through complementary efforts to nurture, qualify and sell more deals.

TriNet’s tiered partner program provides optimal benefits and resources for each level of partner. With three distinct tiers of engagement, TriNetConnect is tailored to meet the needs of partners, their clients and the industries they target. TriNetConnect lets partners earn greater rewards based on their level of commitment to the program, their ability to meet specific thresholds and their business results.

In addition to the launch of TriNetConnect, the company introduced its Partner Advisory Board (PAB) with 12 founding executives representing a cross-section of its most active partners. PAB members were chosen for their experience with HR solutions, specifically with TriNet products. PAB objectives include:

Providing insight on a range of topics including partner programs, services, operations, support and marketing

Contributing to strategic business plans and initiatives that help partners better address vertical markets and customer satisfaction

“The TriNetConnect program is built on three key principles: investing to build long-term partnerships, increasing partner profitability and maintaining the highest level of customer satisfaction. TriNet has made a commitment to deliver no compromise, industry-leading, best-in-class HR outsourcing solutions to our partners to help them drive revenue and growth. This is truly an exciting time for brokers to partner with TriNet.”

“As a full-service General Agency, PGP helps its brokers focus on their business by providing them with comprehensive, cost effective employee benefit plans for their clients. As an inaugural member of TriNetConnect, we see enormous value in TriNet’s structured partner program. What’s more, TriNetConnect lets us give our brokers access to a broad range of comprehensive HR management solutions. We’re looking forward to a long and effective partnership with one of the premier HR service providers in the industry. TriNet’s unique offerings match the needs of our client base exceptionally well.”

“AES has successfully partnered with TriNet SOI for many years. As a proud early-stage member, we are honored to be a part of TriNetConnect. The benefits of the program alone make it worth being a TriNet partner. The goal of TriNetConnect, empowering partners to maintain the highest level of broker and customer satisfaction, lets us join forces and assist in changing how HR services and risk mitigation are provided to TriNet’s clients.”

TriNet is a leading provider of a comprehensive human resources solution for small to medium-sized businesses, or SMBs. We enhance business productivity by enabling our clients to outsource their human resources, or HR, function to one strategic partner and allowing them to focus on operating and growing their core businesses. Our HR solution includes services such as payroll processing, human capital consulting, employment law compliance and employee benefits, including health insurance, retirement plans and workers compensation insurance. Our services are delivered by our expert team of HR professionals and enabled by our proprietary, cloud-based technology platform, which allows our clients and their employees to efficiently conduct their HR transactions anytime and anywhere. For more information, please visit http://www.trinet.com.

