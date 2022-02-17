TriNet ExpenseCloud Now Integrated With Payroll Processing

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. – DECEMBER 19, 2013 – TriNet, a leading cloud-based provider of HR services, today announced the integration of its ExpenseCloud offering with its payroll processing services. With today’s announcement, ExpenseCloud allows companies to reimburse their employees directly through TriNet payroll. ExpenseCloud is a leading cloud-based expense management solution that allows users to create, submit and approve expense reports online.

The new integration functionality is available immediately in the TriNet HR Passport® system. After an easy initial configuration, payroll administrators at TriNet clients can now pay both wages and expense reimbursements simultaneously. This eliminates the need to manually enter expenses and manage duplicative systems or processes.

ExpenseCloud provides everything companies need to manage the entire expense reporting process online or from a mobile device. The system seamlessly connects with many popular online accounting solutions specifically tailored for small to medium size businesses including NetSuite, Intacct and Intuit QuickBooks. ExpenseCloud can import expenses from thousands of credit cards and bank providers. Additionally, it features receipt scanning and capture directly from iPhone, iPad, Android and Blackberry devices.

TriNet clients already using ExpenseCloud for expense management will be able to set up the integration online, directly from HR Passport. Other TriNet clients can sign up for ExpenseCloud at www.expensecloud.com to start managing their expenses in the cloud.

Once the employees’ expense reports are approved in ExpenseCloud, payroll administrators can process reimbursable expenses along with regular payroll data directly inside TriNet Payroll by clicking the “Submit to Payroll” button. Reimbursable expenses include mapping of each expense line item to taxable and non-taxable payroll codes. Once expenses are reimbursed to employees, the ExpenseCloud status is automatically updated for the expense report submitters and approvers to see as paid.

Supporting Quotes

Doug Winter, CEO, Seismic

“Processing payroll in a timely manner is an essential part of any business, but it can be time-consuming, especially when it comes to expense reimbursement,” said Doug Winter. “With the new ExpenseCloud integration for TriNet Payroll, we’re able to easily process expenses in one simple solution, ensuring that all employees are paid accurately and on time.”

Eric Sikola, General Manager, ExpenseCloud

“We are constantly developing new time saving technologies to help our clients grow their business,” said Eric Sikola. “By integrating ExpenseCloud and payroll services within HR Passport, we’re able to offer a streamlined solution that allows our clients to pay both wages and expense reimbursements simultaneously, saving them time to focus on their core business functions.”

