TriNet Featured on Selling Power’s “50 Best Companies to Sell For” List

TriNet ranked alongside most sought after sales organizations in U.S.

Ranking based on exemplifying sales excellence in three broad areas: training and enablement, recognition and compensation, creating an active sales culture

The list includes companies of all sizes, with sales forces ranging from fewer than 100 salespeople to companies with sales-force numbers in the thousands. Selling Power magazine founder and publisher Gerhard Gschwandtner says the companies on the list support excellence in sales in the following ways.

They support salespeople via coaching, training, and offering sales-enablement solutions. Salespeople are an expensive and vital asset for any company; as such, they must be trained and coached in order to develop their talents and prioritize their selling activities. Top companies also invest in sales-enablement technology solutions that help salespeople operate more effectively and productively. They keep salespeople motivated. To attract top salespeople, companies must have a straightforward and streamlined approach to compensation. Companies that truly excel also come up with inventive and creative incentives to keep salespeople positive and inspired. They create an active selling culture. To salespeople, time is an asset. Every minute they spend in front of customers is an opportunity to close a deal and further the success of the individual and the group. Great sales organizations don’t burden salespeople with too many administrative activities or leave them to find their own leads without support from marketing.

“We are honored that Selling Power Magazine recognized TriNet as one of the “50 Best Companies to Sell For” in the U.S. This ranking is an amazing achievement and it speaks directly to the care we take in building our organization. It also underscores the value and importance we attribute to our sales team. At TriNet, we take great pride in building a championship sales culture to help fuel our business success and we’ll always be looking to adding great sales people to our team!”

###

TriNet is a leading provider of a comprehensive human resources solution for small to medium-sized businesses, or SMBs. We enhance business productivity by enabling our clients to outsource their human resources, or HR, function to one strategic partner and allowing them to focus on operating and growing their core businesses. Our HR solution includes services such as payroll processing, human capital consulting, employment law compliance and employee benefits, including health insurance, retirement plans and workers compensation insurance. Our services are delivered by our expert team of HR professionals and enabled by our proprietary, cloud-based technology platform, which allows our clients and their employees to efficiently conduct their HR transactions anytime and anywhere. For more information, please visit http://www.trinet.com.

To stay connected, follow TriNet on Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Facebook.

For current HR news, visit the TriNet Blog: http://www.trinet.com/blog/

Jock Breitwieser Michelle Sieling

TriNet Horn Group

Jock.Breitwieser@TriNet.com Michelle.Sieling@horngroup.com

(510) 875-7250 (415) 905-4013