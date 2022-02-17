01_Assets/Icon/UI/menu_darkCreated with Sketch.
Press Releases

TriNet Featured on Selling Power’s “50 Best Companies to Sell For” List

  • TriNet ranked alongside most sought after sales organizations in U.S.
  • Ranking based on exemplifying sales excellence in three broad areas: training and enablement, recognition and compensation, creating an active sales culture

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. – September 4, 2014 – TriNet (NYSE: TNET), a leading cloud-based provider of HR services, today announced it is ranked on Selling Power’s 2014 list of the “50 Best Companies to Sell For”. For the 14th consecutive year the Selling Power’s research team has identified and ranked the best companies to sell for among top sales forces in the United States. Inclusion on the list is an honor and a competitive advantage when hiring top sales professionals.

The list includes companies of all sizes, with sales forces ranging from fewer than 100 salespeople to companies with sales-force numbers in the thousands. Selling Power magazine founder and publisher Gerhard Gschwandtner says the companies on the list support excellence in sales in the following ways.

  1. They support salespeople via coaching, training, and offering sales-enablement solutions. Salespeople are an expensive and vital asset for any company; as such, they must be trained and coached in order to develop their talents and prioritize their selling activities. Top companies also invest in sales-enablement technology solutions that help salespeople operate more effectively and productively.
  2.  They keep salespeople motivated. To attract top salespeople, companies must have a straightforward and streamlined approach to compensation. Companies that truly excel also come up with inventive and creative incentives to keep salespeople positive and inspired.
  3.  They create an active selling culture. To salespeople, time is an asset. Every minute they spend in front of customers is an opportunity to close a deal and further the success of the individual and the group. Great sales organizations don’t burden salespeople with too many administrative activities or leave them to find their own leads without support from marketing.
Supporting Quotes

John Turner, SVP of Sales, TriNet

“We are honored that Selling Power Magazine recognized TriNet as one of the “50 Best Companies to Sell For” in the U.S. This ranking is an amazing achievement and it speaks directly to the care we take in building our organization. It also underscores the value and importance we attribute to our sales team. At TriNet, we take great pride in building a championship sales culture to help fuel our business success and we’ll always be looking to adding great sales people to our team!”

###

About TriNet

TriNet is a leading provider of a comprehensive human resources solution for small to medium-sized businesses, or SMBs. We enhance business productivity by enabling our clients to outsource their human resources, or HR, function to one strategic partner and allowing them to focus on operating and growing their core businesses. Our HR solution includes services such as payroll processing, human capital consulting, employment law compliance and employee benefits, including health insurance, retirement plans and workers compensation insurance. Our services are delivered by our expert team of HR professionals and enabled by our proprietary, cloud-based technology platform, which allows our clients and their employees to efficiently conduct their HR transactions anytime and anywhere. For more information, please visit http://www.trinet.com.

 

To stay connected, follow TriNet on Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Facebook.

For current HR news, visit the TriNet Blog: http://www.trinet.com/blog/

Media Contacts:

Jock Breitwieser                                    Michelle Sieling

TriNet                                                    Horn Group

Jock.Breitwieser@TriNet.com               Michelle.Sieling@horngroup.com

(510) 875-7250                                      (415) 905-4013

 

TriNet, Ambitions Realized and the TriNet logo are registered trademarks of TriNet. All other trademarks, service marks, registered trademarks, or registered service marks are the property of their respective owners.

 

