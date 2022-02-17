TriNet Introduces Benchmarking Dashboard

Access to current industry trends will drive more informed decisions as entrepreneurs position their organizations for growth.

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (January 20, 2010) TriNet, a provider of human resources outsourcing solutions to small businesses, today announced the addition of a unique dashboard which will provide small business executives with an unprecedented source of current and relevant industry data to drive more informed business decisions. Instead of relying on broad market reports using months-old information, small business owners now have the ability to spot competitive opportunities by relating their company growth, compensation and employee turnover to current trends in their industry.

The offering is part of TriNet’s winter product release and is included at no additional charge to clients as part of their standard portfolio of services. TriNet also announced valuable tools to promote employee wellness as well as identify and mitigate risks to employee health in the workplace. All three are available immediately.

"As the economy begins to recover, entrepreneurs are eager for opportunities that will position their companies ahead of the curve,” said Jack Midgley, TriNet’s vice president of products. “No other company is able to deliver the depth and visibility into current trends that we’re currently doing; our Benchmarking Dashboard empowers small business owners with practical insights in a way that’s never been done before.”

Attracting and retaining a quality workforce is one of the major challenges small business owners will face in the coming years, according to the U.S. Small Business Administration. Benchmarking Dashboard helps companies increase their competitive advantage and build the best workforce by ensuring their salary offers are attractive to new hires and their total compensation package will incent retention of their most valuable employees. TriNet’s new tool culls data from its database of 8,000 small business clients, giving entrepreneurs access to real-time information. This enables entrepreneurs to investigate the performance of their companies and then directly compare against trends and metrics from small businesses within their industry as well as small businesses across the United States. If the results show a particular organization falls below average, TriNet recommends specific steps to improve performance.

In addition, TriNet now provides small businesses with the resources to proactively manage employee health and workplace safety. According to the Society of Human Resources Management (SHRM), in a time where health care is undergoing significant change, wellness programs will continue to grow in popularity and importance in 2010. As costs rise, employees and employers are expected to increasingly share the responsibility for health maintenance.

Health and Wellness offers small businesses the ability to provide their employees a state-of-the-art wellness program. Extensive online tools enable each employee to identify their greatest areas of health risk, create an individual health plan to address these risks, and then track their progress toward their personal health objectives. Employees receive health coaching, learning modules for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases prevention, as well as personalized meal and exercise planning.

SHRM also predicts that workers' compensation and litigation will continue to rise in 2010, which will result in the need for more proactive management of workplace safety. Small businesses rarely have the time or expertise required to identify and address the multiple safety risks that may exist in their workplace. In addition, these organizations may not be in compliance with Occupational and Safety Health Act (OSHA) regulations and may be putting themselves at risk for costly fines and employee lawsuits. Workplace Safety includes a safety audit and online resources to educate employees in safe work practices.

“Two of the largest employee liabilities are the costs of maintaining employee health and lost productivity due to injuries on the job or disability claims,” continued Midgley. “Through Health and Wellness and Workplace Safety, we’re helping small businesses manage their costs by providing interactive tools and resources that enable employees to identify and address their most critical personal health risk, as well as learn about safe workplace practices.”

