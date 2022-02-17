TriNet Joins BDO Alliance USA

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. – August 27, 2015 – TriNet (NYSE: TNET), a leading cloud-based provider of HR services, today announced it will provide services to clients and independent members of the BDO Alliance USA, as part of its Human Resources Marketing Program. TriNet is the only professional employer organization (PEO) in the BDO Alliance USA community.

By teaming up, BDO USA, LLP, BDO Alliance USA members and TriNet can combine complementary resources and capabilities that help respective clients grow quickly and efficiently. Through this channel, BDO’s nationwide network of accounting professionals and over 250 Alliance members can offer their clients direct access to TriNet's leading HR services.

These small and midsize business (SMB) clients now have the ability to save time and boost productivity, as well as reduce HR costs and administrative headaches. This lets them minimize employer-related risk and avoid having to develop a fully functioning HR team from the ground up. Therefore, clients can focus more fully on their core business and effectively drive business results.

Supporting Quotes:

Burton M. Goldfield, President and Chief Executive Officer, TriNet

“We are pleased to be part of the BDO Alliance USA Human Resource Marketing Program. BDO USA and its Alliance members share our commitment to addressing the challenges of SMBs. Together, we create a unique combination of HR, accounting and tax services for the businesses that rely on us to help them succeed.”

Wayne Berson, Chief Executive Officer, BDO USA, LLP

“We believe the professionals at TriNet share BDO’s commitment to exemplary client service and add a new dimension of service to the BDO Alliance USA.”

About TriNet

TriNet is a leading provider of a comprehensive human resources solution for small to medium-sized businesses, or SMBs. We enhance business productivity by enabling our clients to outsource their human resources, or HR, function to one strategic partner and allowing them to focus on operating and growing their core businesses. Our HR solution includes services such as payroll processing, human capital consulting, employment law compliance and employee benefits, including health insurance, retirement plans and workers compensation insurance. Our services are delivered by our expert team of HR professionals and enabled by our proprietary, cloud-based technology platform, which allows our clients and their employees to efficiently conduct their HR transactions anytime and anywhere. For more information, please visit http://www.trinet.com.

