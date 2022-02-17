TriNet Launches Marketplace For Small Business

TriNet Marketplace creates additional sales channel for small businesses

Gives TriNet clients access to discounts on business and consumer services

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. – October 21, 2013 –

, a leading

, today

announced the launch of

, an exclusive

that offers a new and trusted sales channel for small businesses. They will have the potential to promote their products and services to over

, and through them, their more than 220,000 employees. TriNet Marketplace users will also have access to discounted business services from premier brands including AT&T, GoToMeeting, Hertz, HP, OfficeMax, Sprint, UPS, Zipcar and many others.

The small business economy in the United States has extensive purchasing power. With estimated revenues of over $7 trillion[1] a year, small businesses have been cited as one of the driving factors in the nation’s economic recovery. Through TriNet Marketplace, small businesses can tap into the purchasing power of other small businesses by simply signing up and creating a profile for their company. It also gives small businesses a competitive and prospecting advantage because it creates an additional channel where they can market to prospects and current customers. Offers and discounts are organized by category, and strong search capabilities make it easy for potential buyers to find what they need.

“TriNet is dedicated to providing innovative products and services that accelerate our customers’ business potential. TriNet Marketplace does just this,” said Burton M. Goldfield. “It drives growth through access to new customers and delivers savings through discounts on services offered at price points typically only associated with big business purchasing power.”

“In today’s economic climate, we’re always looking for new ways to better promote our solutions,” said Michael Fitzpatrick. “As a small business owner, it’s crucial that we have access to the right sales channels. TriNet Marketplace allows us to directly outreach to target buyers, saving us marketing dollars and giving us an edge on the competition.”

“A key element of success for a small business is unrelenting attention to cost savings, cash flow and the bottom line,” said Bruce Enyati. “The discounted, quality business services such as shipping, office supplies and travel that we can access thanks to TriNet Marketplace make a positive impact on corporate performance.”

TriNet is a trusted strategic HR partner to small businesses, providing critical HR-related services on an outsourced basis. TriNet's solutions help contain costs, minimize employer-related risks, and relieve administrative burden to keep an entrepreneur's focus on their core business functions. From employee benefits and payroll processing to high-level human capital consulting, TriNet's Professional Employer Organization (PEO) expertise and best in class systems relieve clients of many of the day to day administrative burdens that distract them from building and growing their businesses. TriNet specializes in serving fast-moving companies in fields such as technology and financial services, who recognize that top-quality employees are the most critical competitive asset. For more information, please visit http://www.trinet.com

