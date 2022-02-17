TriNet Launches New HR Product to Address Pain Points for SMBs in the Technology Industry

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. – August 23, 2016 – TriNet (NYSE: TNET), a leading cloud-based provider of HR services, today introduced TriNet Technology, a product tailored to address the critical HR needs of small to midsize businesses (SMBs) in the technology industry. TriNet Technology alleviates the burden of HR management and allows C-level executives and HR professionals to focus on driving innovation and running their business.



Key features of the TriNet Technology product include:



Top-tier benefits: TriNet Technology SMBs can attract and retain top talent in a fiercely competitive environment with access to comprehensive group benefit plans with plan designs and cost structures that are often out of reach for SMBs. Through TriNet-sponsored benefit plans, technology SMBs can provide their employees with group insurance and retirement plan options available through industry-leading carriers and providers.



Scalable infrastructure: With automated payroll and a cloud-based HR system, TriNet Technology helps companies manage growth and contain overhead costs by providing their employees with 24/7 access to their HR information. In addition to TriNet’s technology platform, the TriNet Technology product gives clients access to an experienced service team with extensive technology industry expertise to help address clients’ HR issues and achieve business success.



International services: Hiring international employees can be a complex exercise. TriNet Technology simplifies the hiring and retaining of top international talent by automating and centralizing the collection of required data, tracking visa applications through the regulatory process and by providing access to a network of experienced immigration attorneys.



Equity management: TriNet Technology enables clients to easily and securely collaborate, model, trade and manage equity through an integrated cloud-based solution.



Risk & Compliance: The TriNet Technology product provides offerings and services designed to help clients reduce their exposure to ever-increasing risks of employment-related claims, including Employment Practices Liability Insurance (EPLI) coverage, claims management assistance and access to resources and training to help prevent future employment claims. TriNet also provides clients with comprehensive HR compliance guidance to help ensure compliance with federal, state and local regulatory requirements across all 50 states. Technology SMBs can pursue their growth strategies knowing that TriNet is there to help them navigate compliance complexities.



TriNet Technology is available immediately. Please call (888) 874-6388 or visit TriNet Technology for more information.



Supporting Quotes



Chris Onan, Co-Founder and Chief Financial Officer, Galvanize



“Galvanize provides talent and workspace to technology businesses, so we know first-hand the complex challenges rapidly growing technology companies face. They need solutions that help with handling immigration issues when hiring overseas employees, an applicant tracking system to simplify hiring and support to ensure compliance and protection from HR risks. Technology business owners and leaders can really benefit from surrounding themselves with products such as TriNet Technology that are designed specifically for them.”



David Yeom, Co-Founder and CEO, Hollar



“We were able to extensively test and experience the features and benefits of the new TriNet Technology product. We are excited about implementing the product and seeing it broadly adopted across the U.S. by technology SMBs like ourselves. Based on our experience, we believe our implementation of TriNet Technology will result in significant time savings and employee satisfaction."



Pravin Kumar, Vice President of Product Management, TriNet



“Based on the success of our existing vertical products, we developed TriNet Technology to address the HR needs of the ultra-competitive technology industry. We are excited about powering business success for technology SMBs through this unique offering. TriNet Technology delivers HR expertise to clients, as well as automated HR administration through our cloud and mobile platform.”







