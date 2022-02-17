TriNet Launches New Product to Address the HR Needs of Financial Services SMBs

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. – Nov. 1, 2016 – TriNet (NYSE: TNET), a leading cloud-based provider of HR services, today introduced TriNet Financial Services, a product tailored to address the critical HR needs of small and midsize businesses (SMBs) in the Financial Services industry. Drawing on TriNet’s deep industry expertise and established market presence, TriNet Financial Services is an industry-specific HR solution that allows Financial Services firms to deliver a premier employee experience and manage a complex set of employment-related risks and regulations.
Key features of the TriNet Financial Services product include:
TriNet Financial Services is available for purchase immediately. Please call (888) 874-6388 or visit TriNet Financial Services for more information.
Supporting Quotes
Michael Kianmahd, Vice President, Maxim Commercial Capital, LLC
“Smaller firms run across numerous challenges as they're growing and scaling. In particular, we found providing benefits to our employees to be a very complicated, expensive process. Dealing with HR was bogging us down. Then TriNet came in to provide health benefits and an employee management technology platform. Our company uses TriNet to help manage payroll as well as to provide our employees with benefits that are comparable to those offered by much larger companies. TriNet allows us to be able to dedicate our resources and precious time toward our business. Based on our experience, I recommend that all small and midsize financial firms consider TriNet Financial Services.”
Jimmy Franzone, Vice President of Products and Corporate Development, TriNet
“Through our experience and extensive market research with Financial Services firms, we learned a lot about the industry’s HR requirements. With those specifications in mind, we developed a full-featured product that delivers the comprehensive HR solution they need. TriNet Financial Services offers a dedicated HR resource, access to rich benefits, partnership support, risk mitigation and other features businesses in this industry desire.”
About TriNet
TriNet is a leading provider of comprehensive human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses (SMBs). We enhance business productivity by enabling our clients to outsource their human resources (HR) function to one strategic partner, which allows them to focus on operating and growing their core business. Our HR solution includes services such as payroll processing, human capital consulting, employment law compliance and employee benefits, including health insurance, retirement plans and workers’ compensation insurance. Our services are delivered by our expert team of HR professionals and enabled by our cloud-based technology platform, which allows our clients and their employees to efficiently conduct transactions anytime, anywhere. For more information, please visit http://www.trinet.com.
March 22, 2022
TriNet Group, Inc. (“TriNet,” the “Company,” “us” or “our”) announced today the final results of its modified “Dutch auction” tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase for cash up to $300 million in value of its issued and outstanding common stock, par value $0.000025 per share (the “Common Stock”), at a price per share not less than $83.00 and not greater than $97.00, less any applicable withholding taxes and without interest, using available cash on hand. The Tender Offer expired at 12:00 midnight, New York City time, at the end of the day on March 17, 2022. The Company’s largest stockholder, Atairos Group, Inc., did not participate in the Tender Offer.
March 18, 2022
TriNet Group, Inc. (“TriNet,” the “Company,” “us” or “our”) announced today the preliminary results of its modified “Dutch auction” tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase for cash up to $300 million in value of its issued and outstanding common stock, par value $0.000025 per share (the “Common Stock”), at a price per share not less than $83.00 and not greater than $97.00, less any applicable withholding taxes and without interest, using available cash on hand. The Tender Offer expired at 12:00 midnight, New York City time, at the end of the day on March 17, 2022 (the “Expiration Date”). The Company’s largest stockholder, Atairos Group, Inc., did not participate in the Tender Offer.
February 17, 2022
TriNet Group, Inc. announced today that it has commenced a modified “Dutch auction” tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase for cash up to $300 million in value of its common stock (the “Common Stock”) at a price per share not less than $83.00 and not greater than $97.00, less any applicable withholding taxes and without interest, using available cash on hand. On February 16, 2022, the closing price of the Common Stock was $81.22 per share. The Tender Offer will expire at 12:00 midnight, New York City time, at the end of the day on March 17, 2022, unless extended or terminated.