TriNet Launches TriNet Learn – Helps Employees Grow Professionally

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. – APRIL 30, 2014 – TriNet (NYSE: TNET), a leading provider of HR services, today announced the launch of TriNet Learn, a cloud-based e-learning solution designed to help build employees’ skills. TriNet Learn provides employees with an extensive cloud-based library of over 500 courses that span multiple industry verticals. Each course is optimized to provide targeted training that offers professional development opportunities, supports better retention and helps establish a well-trained and motivated workforce.
With TriNet Learn, employees can participate in anytime, anywhere online learning. The courses offered are organized in interactive modules that teach employees practical skills and show them how to apply what they have learned in real-world situations. Customized for specific companies and industries, employees can participate in courses covering finance, accounting, business writing, safety and compliance practices, workplace ethics and many more. With over 500 courses to choose from, employees can stay current on topics relevant to their business and continue to grow professionally. TriNet Learn also enables eligible employees to achieve continuing education credits and professional certifications.
TriNet Learn offers additional benefits to small businesses. It drives learning and development to help employees become higher performers. With a smarter and more developed workforce, businesses can grow and remain competitive in the marketplace. Beyond that, companies have a more satisfied workforce and can retain top talent when they show a commitment to continuing education opportunities for their employees.
Supporting Quote
Madhukar Govindaraju, Vice President Products and Software Development, TriNet
“Keeping your company’s workforce competitive can be challenging when you are a small business with limited resources. At the same time, learning and talent development are key drivers for employee performance. With professional development opportunities in a cloud-based solution, workers can continually improve and add to their skills. In turn, better trained employees are more productive and help companies gain a competitive edge in the marketplace. TriNet Learn and its verticalized learning bundles help our clients meet their needs and build enduring companies.”
For more information on TriNet, follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Facebook.
###About TriNet
TriNet is a leading provider of a comprehensive human resources solution for small to medium-sized businesses, or SMBs. We enhance business productivity by enabling our clients to outsource their human resources, or HR, function to one strategic partner and allowing them to focus on operating and growing their core businesses. Our HR solution includes services such as payroll processing, human capital consulting, employment law compliance and employee benefits, including health insurance, retirement plans and workers compensation insurance. Our services are delivered by our expert team of HR professionals and enabled by our proprietary, cloud-based technology platform, which allows our clients and their employees to efficiently conduct their HR transactions anytime and anywhere. For more information, please visit http://www.trinet.com.
Media Contacts:
Jock Breitwieser Michelle Sieling
TriNet Horn Group
Jock.Breitwieser@TriNet.com Michelle.Sieling@horngroup.com
(510) 875-7250 (415) 905-4013
TriNet, Ambitions Realized and the TriNet logo are registered trademarks of TriNet. All other trademarks, service marks, registered trademarks, or registered service marks are the property of their respective owners.
March 22, 2022
TriNet Group, Inc. (“TriNet,” the “Company,” “us” or “our”) announced today the final results of its modified “Dutch auction” tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase for cash up to $300 million in value of its issued and outstanding common stock, par value $0.000025 per share (the “Common Stock”), at a price per share not less than $83.00 and not greater than $97.00, less any applicable withholding taxes and without interest, using available cash on hand. The Tender Offer expired at 12:00 midnight, New York City time, at the end of the day on March 17, 2022. The Company’s largest stockholder, Atairos Group, Inc., did not participate in the Tender Offer.
March 18, 2022
TriNet Group, Inc. (“TriNet,” the “Company,” “us” or “our”) announced today the preliminary results of its modified “Dutch auction” tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase for cash up to $300 million in value of its issued and outstanding common stock, par value $0.000025 per share (the “Common Stock”), at a price per share not less than $83.00 and not greater than $97.00, less any applicable withholding taxes and without interest, using available cash on hand. The Tender Offer expired at 12:00 midnight, New York City time, at the end of the day on March 17, 2022 (the “Expiration Date”). The Company’s largest stockholder, Atairos Group, Inc., did not participate in the Tender Offer.
February 17, 2022
TriNet Group, Inc. announced today that it has commenced a modified “Dutch auction” tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase for cash up to $300 million in value of its common stock (the “Common Stock”) at a price per share not less than $83.00 and not greater than $97.00, less any applicable withholding taxes and without interest, using available cash on hand. On February 16, 2022, the closing price of the Common Stock was $81.22 per share. The Tender Offer will expire at 12:00 midnight, New York City time, at the end of the day on March 17, 2022, unless extended or terminated.