TriNet Launches TriNet Learn – Helps Employees Grow Professionally

With TriNet Learn, employees can participate in anytime, anywhere online learning. The courses offered are organized in interactive modules that teach employees practical skills and show them how to apply what they have learned in real-world situations. Customized for specific companies and industries, employees can participate in courses covering finance, accounting, business writing, safety and compliance practices, workplace ethics and many more. With over 500 courses to choose from, employees can stay current on topics relevant to their business and continue to grow professionally. TriNet Learn also enables eligible employees to achieve continuing education credits and professional certifications.

TriNet Learn offers additional benefits to small businesses. It drives learning and development to help employees become higher performers. With a smarter and more developed workforce, businesses can grow and remain competitive in the marketplace. Beyond that, companies have a more satisfied workforce and can retain top talent when they show a commitment to continuing education opportunities for their employees.

“Keeping your company’s workforce competitive can be challenging when you are a small business with limited resources. At the same time, learning and talent development are key drivers for employee performance. With professional development opportunities in a cloud-based solution, workers can continually improve and add to their skills. In turn, better trained employees are more productive and help companies gain a competitive edge in the marketplace. TriNet Learn and its verticalized learning bundles help our clients meet their needs and build enduring companies.”

TriNet is a leading provider of a comprehensive human resources solution for small to medium-sized businesses, or SMBs. We enhance business productivity by enabling our clients to outsource their human resources, or HR, function to one strategic partner and allowing them to focus on operating and growing their core businesses. Our HR solution includes services such as payroll processing, human capital consulting, employment law compliance and employee benefits, including health insurance, retirement plans and workers compensation insurance. Our services are delivered by our expert team of HR professionals and enabled by our proprietary, cloud-based technology platform, which allows our clients and their employees to efficiently conduct their HR transactions anytime and anywhere. For more information, please visit http://www.trinet.com.

