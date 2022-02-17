01_Assets/Icon/UI/menu_darkCreated with Sketch.
TriNet Logo tel:888.874.6388
Services Industries Trends & Insights Our Customers About Us
ArtboardCreated with Sketch.
Overview
Let’s Connect
HOME > ABOUT US > NEWS AND PRESS > PRESS RELEASES > TRINET LAUNCHES UPDATED...
Press Releases

TriNet Launches Updated HR Solutions Mobile App

DUBLIN, Calif.—January 29, 2019 TriNet (NYSE: TNET), a leading provider of full-service HR solutions for small and medium size businesses (SMBs), today announced the release of its latest version of the TriNet Mobile app, which further enables SMBs and their employees to access their HR data—anytime, anywhere.

The updated TriNet Mobile app helps SMBs streamline HR processes, improve employee engagement and offer real-time access to HR information. It also includes easy access to HR functions, such as submitting time-off requests, retrieving information on health benefits and accessing a detailed view of payroll data. Additionally, employees can access a company directory and communicate directly with their teams through the app.

“For 30 years, TriNet has worked with small and medium size businesses and entrepreneurs to understand their unique HR challenges and provide the right solutions so they can focus on what they’re passionate about—growing their businesses. Today, we’re again meeting a challenge that SMBs have been grappling with—providing 24/7 access to valuable HR data on mobile devices— by launching the improved TriNet Mobile app,” said TriNet Chief Technology Officer Craig Flower. “The freedom to manage HR on the go can help businesses attract and retain key employees, while operating in a more effective and efficient manner.”

TriNet Mobile Features
Key features of the redesigned TriNet Mobile app include:

  • A redesigned user interface and navigation for an improved user experience.
  • Detailed pay history, with in-depth paycheck comparisons.
  • Access to benefits coverage information and member identification cards from certain medical insurance providers.
  • Flexible spending account overview with last four digits of active card information, a current balance summary and a list of covered family members.1
  • Detailed company directory with colleague contact details.
  • In-app messaging for team members to communicate.
  • Summary and approval status for recent expense reports.

TriNet Mobile is available for download on iOS and Android.

# # #

About TriNet
TriNet (NYSE: TNET) provides small and medium size businesses (SMBs) with full-service HR solutions tailored by industry. To free SMBs from HR complexities, TriNet offers access to human capital expertise, benefits, risk mitigation and compliance, payroll and real-time technology. From Main Street to Wall Street, TriNet empowers SMBs to focus on what matters most—growing their business. TriNet, incredible starts here. For more information, visit TriNet.com or follow us on Twitter.

Media:
Fatima Afzal
TriNet                                                
Fatima.Afzal@TriNet.com             
(510) 875-7265                                           

PR@TriNet.com

1Available for most users.

TriNet and the TriNet logo are registered trademarks of TriNet. All other trademarks, service marks, registered trademarks, or registered service marks are the property of their respective owners.

Latest Press Releases

TriNet Group, Inc. Announces Final Results of its Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer

March 22, 2022

TriNet Group, Inc. (“TriNet,” the “Company,” “us” or “our”) announced today the final results of its modified “Dutch auction” tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase for cash up to $300 million in value of its issued and outstanding common stock, par value $0.000025 per share (the “Common Stock”), at a price per share not less than $83.00 and not greater than $97.00, less any applicable withholding taxes and without interest, using available cash on hand. The Tender Offer expired at 12:00 midnight, New York City time, at the end of the day on March 17, 2022. The Company’s largest stockholder, Atairos Group, Inc., did not participate in the Tender Offer.

TriNet Group, Inc. Announces Preliminary Results of its Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer

March 18, 2022

TriNet Group, Inc. (“TriNet,” the “Company,” “us” or “our”) announced today the preliminary results of its modified “Dutch auction” tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase for cash up to $300 million in value of its issued and outstanding common stock, par value $0.000025 per share (the “Common Stock”), at a price per share not less than $83.00 and not greater than $97.00, less any applicable withholding taxes and without interest, using available cash on hand. The Tender Offer expired at 12:00 midnight, New York City time, at the end of the day on March 17, 2022 (the “Expiration Date”). The Company’s largest stockholder, Atairos Group, Inc., did not participate in the Tender Offer.

TriNet Group, Inc. Commences a Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer to Repurchase up to $300 Million of its Common Stock

February 17, 2022

TriNet Group, Inc. announced today that it has commenced a modified “Dutch auction” tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase for cash up to $300 million in value of its common stock (the “Common Stock”) at a price per share not less than $83.00 and not greater than $97.00, less any applicable withholding taxes and without interest, using available cash on hand. On February 16, 2022, the closing price of the Common Stock was $81.22 per share. The Tender Offer will expire at 12:00 midnight, New York City time, at the end of the day on March 17, 2022, unless extended or terminated.

Investor Relations
Partners
Referrals
Developers
Careers
Tools
eGuides
Blog
Pricing
FAQs
Contact Us
Get Support
TriNet Mobile App
Apple Store Icon
Google Play Store Icon
©2009-2022 TriNet Group, Inc. All rights reserved.
Terms of Use Privacy