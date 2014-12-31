TriNet Marketplace 2.0 Launches; New Features Let SMBs Reach Hundreds of Thousands of Possible Customers

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. – April 20, 2015 – TriNet (NYSE: TNET), a leading cloud-based provider of HR services, today launched TriNet Marketplace 2.0. This unique shopping platform gives TriNet’s more-than-10,000 clients a direct, free and powerful sales channel to approximately 288,000 worksite employees of TriNet clients.[1] At the same time, these worksite employees can benefit from exclusive, pre-negotiated rates and discounts for top consumer brands and products.
Benefits for TriNet Clients
At TriNet Marketplace, companies can offer and sell their products to TriNet’s entire base of worksite employees. Marketplace also helps small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) reduce their out-of-pocket costs by offering them attractive discounts on a broad range of professional goods and services, including travel, printing, marketing and much more.
Benefits for Employees of TriNet Clients
The employees of TriNet’s clients can shop for a broad array of consumer-focused promotions on TriNet Marketplace. Here, they can quickly find and buy quality goods and services, often at attractive discounts.
Examples of Benefits for TriNet Clients and Employees
Marketplace 2.0 continues and expands the best features of the original Marketplace offering. This includes offers of business and personal products from top brands, including Apple, Sprint, American Airlines, Hertz, Zendesk and Barkbox–as well as the ability for companies to build brand awareness, generate and track leads, customize their offerings and potentially increase sales revenue.
Upgrades in Marketplace 2.0 include:
Supporting Quote
Jason Langhoff, Executive Director, Corporate Development, TriNet HR
“TriNet Marketplace delivers multiple benefits for our clients and their employees. TriNet clients can promote their innovative products to literally hundreds of thousands of possible buyers and, at the same time, potentially improve their bottom line by saving on leading business products and services. In addition, their employees can shop for the hottest items on the market, often at significant cost-savings. We believe Marketplace 2.0 is a win-win for TriNet clients and their employees.”
Henry Sheng, Client Services Manager, RewardsPay
“TriNet’s Marketplace is a no-brainer. I get to promote RewardsPay to a large population of people I wouldn’t have been able to reach otherwise, the discounted shopping is a nice benefit for my staff and customers can purchase products they want and need in a convenient way. Everyone is happy and it doesn’t cost me anything extra. There is no reason not to take advantage of this great offering.”
About TriNet
TriNet is a leading provider of a comprehensive human resources solution for small to medium-sized businesses, or SMBs. We enhance business productivity by enabling our clients to outsource their human resources, or HR, function to one strategic partner and allowing them to focus on operating and growing their core businesses. Our HR solution includes services such as payroll processing, human capital consulting, employment law compliance and employee benefits, including health insurance, retirement plans and workers compensation insurance. Our services are delivered by our expert team of HR professionals and enabled by our proprietary, cloud-based technology platform, which allows our clients and their employees to efficiently conduct their HR transactions anytime and anywhere. For more information, please visit http://www.trinet.com.
[1] As of December 31, 2014
[2] Based on a comparison of the manufacturer’s online price at time of purchase
[3] Based on a comparison of respective advertised prices on business purveyors’ websites at time of purchase
March 22, 2022
TriNet Group, Inc. (“TriNet,” the “Company,” “us” or “our”) announced today the final results of its modified “Dutch auction” tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase for cash up to $300 million in value of its issued and outstanding common stock, par value $0.000025 per share (the “Common Stock”), at a price per share not less than $83.00 and not greater than $97.00, less any applicable withholding taxes and without interest, using available cash on hand. The Tender Offer expired at 12:00 midnight, New York City time, at the end of the day on March 17, 2022. The Company’s largest stockholder, Atairos Group, Inc., did not participate in the Tender Offer.
March 18, 2022
TriNet Group, Inc. (“TriNet,” the “Company,” “us” or “our”) announced today the preliminary results of its modified “Dutch auction” tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase for cash up to $300 million in value of its issued and outstanding common stock, par value $0.000025 per share (the “Common Stock”), at a price per share not less than $83.00 and not greater than $97.00, less any applicable withholding taxes and without interest, using available cash on hand. The Tender Offer expired at 12:00 midnight, New York City time, at the end of the day on March 17, 2022 (the “Expiration Date”). The Company’s largest stockholder, Atairos Group, Inc., did not participate in the Tender Offer.
February 17, 2022
TriNet Group, Inc. announced today that it has commenced a modified “Dutch auction” tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase for cash up to $300 million in value of its common stock (the “Common Stock”) at a price per share not less than $83.00 and not greater than $97.00, less any applicable withholding taxes and without interest, using available cash on hand. On February 16, 2022, the closing price of the Common Stock was $81.22 per share. The Tender Offer will expire at 12:00 midnight, New York City time, at the end of the day on March 17, 2022, unless extended or terminated.