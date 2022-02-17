TriNet Partners with the Austin Technology Council

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (July 9, 2012) – TriNet, a trusted provider of on-demand HR services to small businesses and entrepreneurs, today announced the company has become a Visionary Partner with the Austin Technology Council (ATC). As a Visionary Partner, TriNet will provide ATC with generous financial and leadership contributions as well as become involved with ATC Board activity and ongoing strategic organizational efforts and input.
The goal of the ATC is to create and nurture a vibrant and thriving Austin technology community, which includes providing member companies with ample opportunities to trade best practices, address key operations and strategy issues, and participate in exclusive networking events for the best in professional development. ATC partners are critical to the planning and programming that makes ATC an in-demand part of the Central Texas business landscape.
“TriNet is excited about our partnership with the ATC as it provides us with the opportunity to support the growth of the technology industry in Austin and in other parts of central Texas,” said Steve Cohen, regional vice president at TriNet. “We’re eager to share our knowledge, expertise, and one-on-one guidance to help empower and equip ATC member companies for success, as well as to serve as a trusted HR resource as their business grows.”
“With the TriNet's Visionary Partnership, they prove that they are committed to taking a leadership position in developing the vision for the Central Texas technology community,” said Julie Huls, president of ATC. “Our visionary partners allow ATC to create and expand initiatives that enable our ecosystem to grow where it matters most— recruiting outside technical talent and investment dollars that support the next phase of our region's growth."
About the Austin Technology Council
With more than 6,000 members and friends, 1,200 C-level executive members, and 230 member companies, the Austin Technology Council (ATC) has been focused on the growth and success of the Austin tech community since 1994. Members reap the benefits of premier professional development; insight and feedback from peers; the best in industry data to help grow businesses; and opportunities to give back to the Austin community through charitable initiatives. Current ATC board members are leaders at companies or organizations like Austin Technology Incubator, CacheIQ, Gazzang, Homeaway, IBM, PeopleAdmin, Samsung, Spinal Restoration, Spredfast and Vinson & Elkins. For more information, visit www.austintechnologycouncil.org or @ATCouncil on Twitter.
About TriNet
TriNet is a trusted strategic HR partner to small businesses, providing critical HR-related services on an outsourced basis. TriNet’s solutions help contain costs, minimize employer-related risks and relieve administrative burden to keep an entrepreneur’s focus on core business functions. From employee benefits service and payroll administration to high-level human capital consulting, TriNet's PEO expertise is integrated with every facet of a client’s business. TriNet specializes in serving fast-moving companies in fields such as technology and financial services, who recognize that top-quality employees are the most critical competitive asset. For more information, please visit https://www.trinet.com/locations/tx-austin.
March 22, 2022
TriNet Group, Inc. (“TriNet,” the “Company,” “us” or “our”) announced today the final results of its modified “Dutch auction” tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase for cash up to $300 million in value of its issued and outstanding common stock, par value $0.000025 per share (the “Common Stock”), at a price per share not less than $83.00 and not greater than $97.00, less any applicable withholding taxes and without interest, using available cash on hand. The Tender Offer expired at 12:00 midnight, New York City time, at the end of the day on March 17, 2022. The Company’s largest stockholder, Atairos Group, Inc., did not participate in the Tender Offer.
March 18, 2022
TriNet Group, Inc. (“TriNet,” the “Company,” “us” or “our”) announced today the preliminary results of its modified “Dutch auction” tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase for cash up to $300 million in value of its issued and outstanding common stock, par value $0.000025 per share (the “Common Stock”), at a price per share not less than $83.00 and not greater than $97.00, less any applicable withholding taxes and without interest, using available cash on hand. The Tender Offer expired at 12:00 midnight, New York City time, at the end of the day on March 17, 2022 (the “Expiration Date”). The Company’s largest stockholder, Atairos Group, Inc., did not participate in the Tender Offer.
February 17, 2022
TriNet Group, Inc. announced today that it has commenced a modified “Dutch auction” tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase for cash up to $300 million in value of its common stock (the “Common Stock”) at a price per share not less than $83.00 and not greater than $97.00, less any applicable withholding taxes and without interest, using available cash on hand. On February 16, 2022, the closing price of the Common Stock was $81.22 per share. The Tender Offer will expire at 12:00 midnight, New York City time, at the end of the day on March 17, 2022, unless extended or terminated.