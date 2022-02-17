TriNet Partners with the Austin Technology Council

Provider of On-Demand HR Services Demonstrates Commitment to Support Thriving Central Texas Technology Companies

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (July 9, 2012) – TriNet, a trusted provider of on-demand HR services to small businesses and entrepreneurs, today announced the company has become a Visionary Partner with the Austin Technology Council (ATC). As a Visionary Partner, TriNet will provide ATC with generous financial and leadership contributions as well as become involved with ATC Board activity and ongoing strategic organizational efforts and input.

The goal of the ATC is to create and nurture a vibrant and thriving Austin technology community, which includes providing member companies with ample opportunities to trade best practices, address key operations and strategy issues, and participate in exclusive networking events for the best in professional development. ATC partners are critical to the planning and programming that makes ATC an in-demand part of the Central Texas business landscape.

“TriNet is excited about our partnership with the ATC as it provides us with the opportunity to support the growth of the technology industry in Austin and in other parts of central Texas,” said Steve Cohen, regional vice president at TriNet. “We’re eager to share our knowledge, expertise, and one-on-one guidance to help empower and equip ATC member companies for success, as well as to serve as a trusted HR resource as their business grows.”

“With the TriNet's Visionary Partnership, they prove that they are committed to taking a leadership position in developing the vision for the Central Texas technology community,” said Julie Huls, president of ATC. “Our visionary partners allow ATC to create and expand initiatives that enable our ecosystem to grow where it matters most— recruiting outside technical talent and investment dollars that support the next phase of our region's growth."

About the Austin Technology Council

With more than 6,000 members and friends, 1,200 C-level executive members, and 230 member companies, the Austin Technology Council (ATC) has been focused on the growth and success of the Austin tech community since 1994. Members reap the benefits of premier professional development; insight and feedback from peers; the best in industry data to help grow businesses; and opportunities to give back to the Austin community through charitable initiatives. Current ATC board members are leaders at companies or organizations like Austin Technology Incubator, CacheIQ, Gazzang, Homeaway, IBM, PeopleAdmin, Samsung, Spinal Restoration, Spredfast and Vinson & Elkins. For more information, visit www.austintechnologycouncil.org or @ATCouncil on Twitter.

About TriNet

TriNet is a trusted strategic HR partner to small businesses, providing critical HR-related services on an outsourced basis. TriNet’s solutions help contain costs, minimize employer-related risks and relieve administrative burden to keep an entrepreneur’s focus on core business functions. From employee benefits service and payroll administration to high-level human capital consulting, TriNet's PEO expertise is integrated with every facet of a client’s business. TriNet specializes in serving fast-moving companies in fields such as technology and financial services, who recognize that top-quality employees are the most critical competitive asset. For more information, please visit https://www.trinet.com/locations/tx-austin.

