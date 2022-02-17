SAN LEANDRO, Calif. – September 25, 2014 – TriNet (NYSE: TNET), a leading cloud-based provider of HR services, today announced both TriNet Expense, a popular business expense management tool, and TriNet Passport Mobile, a human resources management app for access on-the-go, won Silver Stevie Awards in the 2014 Best Business or Government App category from the American Business Awards.

More than 3,300 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories. The cloud-based solutions, and accompanying mobile apps, are designed to streamline complex business functions for both the employer and employee. The 2014 listings can be found here: Stevie Award Winners.

Supporting Quotes

Eric Sikola, General Manager TriNet Cloud, TriNet

“We are honored to take home Silver Stevie Awards for both our mobile app products, TriNet Passport and TriNet Expense. We would like to thank our great teams who made these products possible, and the American Business Awards for their recognition among such an inspiring group of companies.”

About TriNet

TriNet is a leading provider of a comprehensive human resources solution for small to medium-sized businesses, or SMBs. We enhance business productivity by enabling our clients to outsource their human resources, or HR, function to one strategic partner and allowing them to focus on operating and growing their core businesses. Our HR solution includes services such as payroll processing, human capital consulting, employment law compliance and employee benefits, including health insurance, retirement plans and workers compensation insurance. Our services are delivered by our expert team of HR professionals and enabled by our proprietary, cloud-based technology platform, which allows our clients and their employees to efficiently conduct their HR transactions anytime and anywhere. For more information, please visit https://www.trinet.com.

To stay connected, follow TriNet on Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Facebook.

For current HR news, visit the TriNet Blog: https://www.trinet.com/insights/type/blog

Media Contacts:

Jock Breitwieser Michelle Sieling

TriNet Horn Group

Jock.Breitwieser@TriNet.com Michelle.Sieling@horngroup.com

(510) 875-7250 (415) 905-4013

TriNet, Ambitions Realized and the TriNet logo are registered trademarks of TriNet. All other trademarks, service marks, registered trademarks, or registered service marks are the property of their respective owners.