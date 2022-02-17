- Introduces New Benefit Enrollment Application
- Increases Health Insurance Provider Choices for Customers in New York
Dublin, CA — October 17, 2019—With the 2020 open enrollment period for health care plans fast approaching, TriNet (NYSE: TNET), a leading provider of full-service HR solutions for small and medium size businesses (SMBs), today announced enhancements to its benefits offering for TriNet customers.
TriNet has launched a Benefits Enrollment Application that provides customers on its platform with a highly intuitive navigation experience that simplifies the benefit enrollment selection process. Key features of the Benefits Enrollment Application include:
“Selecting the right benefits is an important decision for our customers’ employees and their families. With multiple types of benefits, carriers, plans and associated costs, the process can be time consuming and overwhelming,” said Dilshad Simons, SVP of Products at TriNet. “Our Benefits Enrollment Application is designed to save time and simplify the benefits selection experience, helping our customers to better provide their employees with a positive, quality benefits experience.”
In addition to enhancing the benefit selection experience, TriNet also announced that it has added to its health insurance provider offering. Beginning January 1, 2020, TriNet customers headquartered in New York will have access to an additional health insurance carrier.
“Choices are important to our customers and we are pleased to announce that we have further expanded our already robust benefits offering. According to a recent study of employee job satisfaction from the Society of Human Resource Management (SHRM), 60 percent of employees rate benefits as very important to job satisfaction. We want to offer our customers access to competitive benefits plans so they can take care of what matters most—their people,” said Ed Griese, SVP of Insurance Services at TriNet.
TriNet works with multiple health insurance carriers across the country to provide access to comprehensive medical health plans for its 16,000+ SMB customers. As an HR solutions provider, TriNet also offers access to human capital expertise, benefits, risk mitigation and compliance, payroll and real-time technology.
About TriNet
TriNet (NYSE: TNET) provides small and medium size businesses (SMBs) with full-service HR solutions tailored by industry. To free SMBs from HR complexities, TriNet offers access to human capital expertise, benefits, risk mitigation and compliance, payroll and real-time technology. From Main Street to Wall Street, TriNet empowers SMBs to focus on what matters most—growing their business. TriNet, incredible starts here. For more information, visit TriNet.com or follow us on Twitter.
March 22, 2022
TriNet Group, Inc. (“TriNet,” the “Company,” “us” or “our”) announced today the final results of its modified “Dutch auction” tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase for cash up to $300 million in value of its issued and outstanding common stock, par value $0.000025 per share (the “Common Stock”), at a price per share not less than $83.00 and not greater than $97.00, less any applicable withholding taxes and without interest, using available cash on hand. The Tender Offer expired at 12:00 midnight, New York City time, at the end of the day on March 17, 2022. The Company’s largest stockholder, Atairos Group, Inc., did not participate in the Tender Offer.
March 18, 2022
TriNet Group, Inc. (“TriNet,” the “Company,” “us” or “our”) announced today the preliminary results of its modified “Dutch auction” tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase for cash up to $300 million in value of its issued and outstanding common stock, par value $0.000025 per share (the “Common Stock”), at a price per share not less than $83.00 and not greater than $97.00, less any applicable withholding taxes and without interest, using available cash on hand. The Tender Offer expired at 12:00 midnight, New York City time, at the end of the day on March 17, 2022 (the “Expiration Date”). The Company’s largest stockholder, Atairos Group, Inc., did not participate in the Tender Offer.
February 17, 2022
TriNet Group, Inc. announced today that it has commenced a modified “Dutch auction” tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase for cash up to $300 million in value of its common stock (the “Common Stock”) at a price per share not less than $83.00 and not greater than $97.00, less any applicable withholding taxes and without interest, using available cash on hand. On February 16, 2022, the closing price of the Common Stock was $81.22 per share. The Tender Offer will expire at 12:00 midnight, New York City time, at the end of the day on March 17, 2022, unless extended or terminated.