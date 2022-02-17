- Introduces New Benefit Enrollment Application

- Increases Health Insurance Provider Choices for Customers in New York

Dublin, CA — October 17, 2019—With the 2020 open enrollment period for health care plans fast approaching, TriNet (NYSE: TNET), a leading provider of full-service HR solutions for small and medium size businesses (SMBs), today announced enhancements to its benefits offering for TriNet customers.

TriNet has launched a Benefits Enrollment Application that provides customers on its platform with a highly intuitive navigation experience that simplifies the benefit enrollment selection process. Key features of the Benefits Enrollment Application include:

Guided and flexible navigation with step-by-step direction for enrollment in available benefits plans

Easy access to critical benefits and submission information, including modeling of pay period costs as benefits are selected

Easy-to-use benefits plan analysis that allows users to select and compare eligible plans, along with a dynamic cost calculator and one-click view to learn more about the plan summaries.

Comprehensive integration of all benefit types

Paired with the TriNet Mobile App users have on-the-go access to insurance cards for health care benefits and information on retirement, life, disability and FSA benefits

“Selecting the right benefits is an important decision for our customers’ employees and their families. With multiple types of benefits, carriers, plans and associated costs, the process can be time consuming and overwhelming,” said Dilshad Simons, SVP of Products at TriNet. “Our Benefits Enrollment Application is designed to save time and simplify the benefits selection experience, helping our customers to better provide their employees with a positive, quality benefits experience.”

In addition to enhancing the benefit selection experience, TriNet also announced that it has added to its health insurance provider offering. Beginning January 1, 2020, TriNet customers headquartered in New York will have access to an additional health insurance carrier.

“Choices are important to our customers and we are pleased to announce that we have further expanded our already robust benefits offering. According to a recent study of employee job satisfaction from the Society of Human Resource Management (SHRM), 60 percent of employees rate benefits as very important to job satisfaction. We want to offer our customers access to competitive benefits plans so they can take care of what matters most—their people,” said Ed Griese, SVP of Insurance Services at TriNet.

TriNet works with multiple health insurance carriers across the country to provide access to comprehensive medical health plans for its 16,000+ SMB customers. As an HR solutions provider, TriNet also offers access to human capital expertise, benefits, risk mitigation and compliance, payroll and real-time technology.

